Kylian Mbappe Reveals His True Thoughts on Former Club PSG Winning the Champions League

Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappe has had a good start to his time in Madrid when it comes to individual awards. The Frenchman scooped the European Golden Boot and the La Liga top scorer. However, he did not pick up any of the major trophies alongside his teammates.

Mbappe signed from his former club, Paris Saint-Germain, on a free transfer after the 2023-24 season. It was a controversial move, as the French side wanted to extend his contract but lost out on a significant amount of money by not being able to sell him.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

A year after the move, Paris Saint-Germain won the ultimate prize, one they had been searching for for years under the ownership of Qatar Sports Investments. They won the UEFA Champions League, beating Inter Milan convincingly. It was a prize that Mbappe is yet to win, hoping a move to Real Madrid would make that happen.

Kylian Mbappe was Pleased for His Friends at PSG

Kylian Mbappe gave an exclusive interview to Marca, where they asked many questions, some of which were what fans wanted to know. One of those was his thoughts on his former team winning the Champions League. The 26-year-old was humble in his answer.

I have friends on the team, and those who know me know that friendship is important to me. You can't spit on a team where your friends are, even if it wasn't PSG. My story ended, and I left without regrets. Even the things I did wrong are part of my story. When I played there, we came very close, reaching two semi-finals and a final. We didn't win, and my time was up. Real Madrid is calling me; it's always been my dream; I could have left sooner... Kylian Mbappe

IMAGO / Gribaudi/ImagePhoto

If he had not left, PSG may not have won the UCL. Real Madrid have a high chance of winning the trophy again, being one of the powerhouses in Europe. Los Blancos have won the competiton fve times in the last ten, so the odds lokk good for Mbappe.

Mbappe was also asked about the dispute with the Parisian club. He described why he went down that road, but does not hold any anger at the club.

It's my responsibility by law; it's labor law. The procedure gave the impression that I wanted to harm PSG. I signed an employment contract. I just wanted to be paid. I have nothing against PSG, I love this club, I have friends there. But it's the only way to get what they owe me, something I've earned with the sweat of my brow. Whether you like it or not, it's still a job. But I already knew I wasn't getting paid when I was at PSG. When the money doesn't come in, you see it. I could have started a scandal while I was there, but I told myself it wasn't worth it. But when you see you're not getting paid, after a while, you have to react. Kylian Mbappe