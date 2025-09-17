Real Madrid and Kylian Mbappe Reach Milestones In Champions League Win Over Marseille

It wasn't an easy night, but Real Madrid got the league phase of the Champions League off to a winning start. Two goals from Kylian Mbappe, both from the penalty spot, secured a 2-1 win over French side Marseille, who had taken the lead at the Santiago Bernabeu.

It was an important win for Los Blancos, who were also reduced to 10 men when Dani Carvajal was sent off for thrusting his head into an opponent. VAR caught it, and the referee showed the veteran a red card.

The goals from Mbappe and Real Madrid's win marked two milestones. Both historic for both the player and the Spanish team.

Kylian Mbappe Reaches 50 Goals for Real Madrid

French striker scored twice from the spot in the Champions League win, taking him to 50 goals for the club. It's a huge milestone, reaching the half-century of goals in just 64 games played for Los Blancos. Mbappe became the fastest to reach 50 goals since Cristiano Ronaldo, who did it in just 54 games in 2010.

Ronaldo hit 100 goals in just 105 matches, which would be a tall order for Mbappe. However, the form he is in at the moment, nobody would want to write him off.

IMAGO / Le Pictorium

The 26-year-old recently surpassed the great Thierry Henry in goals scored for the French national team. In the recent international break, Mbappe scored his 52nd goal in 92 games, putting him just five behind Olivier Giroud at the top of the rankings.

Real Madrid Hit 200 Champions League Wins

The win against Marseille also brought up a massive milestone for the Real Madrid football club. They now have 200 wins since the tournament, previously known as the European Cup, was renamed the UEFA Champions League in 1992. They are the first team to reach the milestone, with Bayern Munich and Barcelona not far behind.

✅ We've reached the landmark figures of 200 victories and 700 goals in the Champions League! pic.twitter.com/4BBf7odFyb — Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) September 16, 2025

The two goals from Mbappe also made it 700 goals in the competition. In the elite competition they have now reached 985 points, and could reach the 1000 point milestone this season.

More importantly, they start this season's competition with three points, which they did in the 2024-25 campaign. However, they lost three of their next four, meaning a struggle to qualify for the next round. They face Liverpool in game four, so they would like to have nine points on the board before then.