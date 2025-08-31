UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Schedule: All Real Madrid's Game Dates and Kick-Off Times

Real Madrid and the other 35 teams that qualified for the 2025-26 UEFA Champions League learnt the eight teams they will face in the league phase on August 28. The Spanish side had some very intriguing matchups, including two Premier League and Ligue 1 sides.

They will start their quest to retain the trophy they lost last season on September 16, the second game back after the international break. Two new signings will also face their former teams, both away from the Santiago Bernabéu.

Real Madrid Champions League Schedule: Dates and Kick-Off Times

Fixture Date Kick-Off Time Real Madrid vs Marseille Tuesday, Sepetmeber 16 3:00 p.m. EST (9:00 p.m. local time) FC Kairat vs Real Madrid Tuesday, September 30 12:45 p.m. EST (6:45 p.m. local time) Real Madrid vs Juventus Wednesday, October 22 3:00 p.m. EST (9:00 p.m. local time) Liverpool vs Real Madrid Tuesday, November 4 3:00 p.m. EST (9:00 p.m. local time) Olympiacos vs Real Madrid Wednesday, November 26 3:00 p.m. EST (9:00 p.m. local time) Real Madrid vs Manchester City Wednesday, December 10 3:00 p.m. EST (9:00 p.m. local time) Real Madrid vs Monaco Tuesday, January 20 3:00 p.m. EST (9:00 p.m. local time) Benfica vs Real Madrid Wednesday, Tuiesday 28 3:00 p.m. EST (9:00 p.m. local time)

Real Madrid will start their 2025-26 Champions League campaign against French side Marseille. It's the second game back after the international break, following a game against Real Sociedad in La Liga. The two teams were in the news recently, looking to agree on a deal for midfielder Dani Ceballos.

The second game is against a surprise package in the tournament, Kazakhstan side FC Kairat, the only game that Real Madrid will play in the early kick-off window. They then welcome one of Europe's biggest names to the Santiago Berabeu in Juventus. However, they are no longer at the same level as they once were, but they are still a danger.

IMAGO / Xinhua

The most eye-catching game on the schedule was on November 4 when Real Madrid travels to the Premier League champions Liverpool. There is some hostility between the two, more so since Trent Alexander-Arnold joined Los Blancos this summer. If the 26-year-old makes it onto the pitch at Anfield, he could be in for a frosty reception.

A tough trip to Greece to face Olympiacos, before a meeting with another Premier League side. The Bernabeu will welcome Manchester City, a side Los Blancos have had some battles with over the last several seasons since Pep Guardiola took charge. The two teams met in the playoff round of the competition in 2025-25 after both sides failed to make the top eight of the league phase. Madrid came out on top over two legs.

IMAGO / SOPA Images

The final two games are ones that Real Madrid will be expected to win if they play at their best—the first against Monaco, then another reunion for a Los Blancos player. Left-back Álvaro Carreras could be back on the Estádio da Luz field as they face Benfica to close the league phase in January.

Xabi Alonso will hope to lead the team to a better league phase than under Carlo Ancelotti last season, which saw them lose three of their opening six games. Can they start with back-to-back wins before the big games start to come?