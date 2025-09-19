Women's Champions League Draw: When Is It, How Does It Work, Real Madrid's Possible Opponents?

All eyes will be on the Women's Champions League draw on September 19, as the tournament undergoes a slight shake-up for the 2025-26 season. It will follow a similar style to the men's that changed into a league phase last season, with no groups.

Eighteen teams have qualified, and all will play six league phase games, three at home and three away. After teams have played their six games, the top four will automatically qualify for the quarter-final stage. Teams finishing from 5th to 12th will play a two-legged knockout round, with the four winners advancing to the quarter-final stage. Teams finishing from 13th to 18th will be eliminated from the competition.

IMAGO / AOP.Press

Real Madrid's women's team is one of three Spanish teams to qualify, having beaten the German side Eintracht Frankfurt 5-1 over two legs in the final qualification stage. Last season, they were knocked out in the quarter-final stages by eventual champions Arsenal. Under new head coach Pau Quesada, they will hope to go further this time around.

When Date and Time is the Women's Champions League Draw?

The draw will take place on Friday, September 19 at 6:00 a.m EST (3:00 a.m. PST 12:00 p.m local time).

Who Could Real Madrid Women Face in the League Phase?

Las Blancas will face six teams in the league phase, two from each of the three pots. They cannot face teams from their own country in the league phase, so Barcelona, in pot 1, and Atletico Madrid, in pot 3, will be excluded when the draw is made.

The pots are locked in ahead of Friday’s league phase draw 🔒



All you need to know ⤵️#UWCL — UEFA Women’s Champions League (@UWCL) September 18, 2025

Even with Barca taken out, Real Madrid will still face two of Arsenal, Chelsea, Olympique Lyonnais, Bayern Munich, or Wolfsburg. It would likely mean they would need a positive result against one of them and the other teams to secure a spot in the top four.

When Will the Women's Champions League Games Be Played?

League phase

Matchday 1: 7/8 October

Matchday 2: 15/16 October

Matchday 3: 11/12 November

Matchday 4: 19/20 November

Matchday 5: 9/10 December

Matchday 6: 17 December

Play-off phase

Draw: 18 December, Nyon

First legs: 11/12 February Second

legs: 18/19 February

Quarter-finals

Draw: 18 December, Nyon

First legs: 24/25 March

Second legs: 1/2 April

Semi-finals

Draw: 18 December, Nyon

First legs: 25/26 April

Second legs: 2/3 May

Final (Ullevaal Stadion, Oslo)

22, 23 or 24 May, yet to be confirmed

The kick-off dates and times for the league phase will be announced on September 20.