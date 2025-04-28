David Beckham Net Worth 2025
David Beckham is one of the most famous people both in and outside of football, making the transition from his playing career into the world of celebrities with complete ease.
Having represented clubs like Manchester United, Real Madrid, AC Milan, Paris Saint-Germain and LA Galaxy during his playing career, as well as the England National Team, people were not going to forget about Beckham in a hurry.
Throw in that he married a Spice Girl and threw himself into the world of business, and he is almost the epitome of the word 'celebrity'.
Despite his footballing career coming to an end in 2013 whilst playing for PSG, you can still find stories being written about Beckham almost every single day around the world, such is the level of celebrity that he has become.
Name
David Beckham
Net Worth
$450m (estimate)
Source of Wealth
Soccer, Business, Sponsorships
Salary
Variable due to retirement from football.
Business (Ownership)
DRJB Holdings Limited (David Beckham Ventures Limited, Seven Global LLP and Studio 99 Group), Haig Club, Inter Miami, Salford City, Guild Esports, Zenga, MyFitnessPal.
Sponsorship
Adidas, Tudor Watches, SharkNinja, AliExpress, Maserati, Giorgio Armani, Sainsbury's, PepsiCo, Brylcreem, Gillette, Nike, Vodafone, Breitling, AIA, H&M, Qatari Government.
What is David Beckham's Net Worth in 2025?
According to Celebrity Net Worth, David Beckham's net worth is $450 million. Given that he is married to Victoria Beckham, who is very successful in her own right, that figure takes into account both halves of the marriage.
Beckham grew up in London and was given the middle name Robert in honor of Sir Bobby Charlton, the Manchester United and England legend who was Beckham's dad's favorite player. With his parents being big Manchester United fans, he had that instilled in him as a youngster. He signed schoolboy forms with Manchester United when he was 14, and that is where his journey to the first team began.
Due to his undoubted talent, Beckham became part of the famous Class of 92' at Man Utd, winning the 1992 FA Youth Cup with players like Gary Neville, Phil Neville, Paul Scholes, Nicky Butt, and Ryan Giggs. He soon broke into the first team, had a loan spell at Preston North End, before becoming a key part of Sir Alex Ferguson's plans.
He won six Premier Leagues, two FA Cups, two Charity Shields, one Champions League and an Intercontinental Cup with Man Utd before signing for Real Madrid in 2003.
He joined the Spanish side for almost $41 million (€37m) and was labelled as one of Real Madrid's latest 'Galacticos'. Unfortunately for Beckham, a raft of managerial changes and some presidential elections during his time in Madrid meant he never quite made the anticipated impact, and he decided to join LA Galaxy in the United States of America in 2007.
Forbes reported that Beckham was partly responsible for Real Madrid's huge increase in merchandise sales, which reportedly topped $600 million during his four years at the club.
Beckham's arrival in MLS in 2007 was really the spark that the league needed to become far more popular in the States and become what it is today. In January 2009, he joined AC Milan on a short-term loan but stated he intends to return to LA Galaxy in time for the start of the 2009 season in March. That loan was then extended until mid-July, meaning he missed the first half of the MLS season.
Once back in Los Angeles, fans were angered by his initial absence, but the team enjoyed success with him back in it. Another short loan at Milan came and went, with this one featuring his return to Old Trafford to face Man Utd in a Champions League tie, where he was well-received.
After two and a half more years in LA, he signed for PSG on a half-season deal and chose to give his entire salary to a local children's charity. Having announced his retirement, he played his final home game as captain on May 18, 2013 against Stade Brest.
David Beckham's Salary
David Beckham's footballing career started at a time when player wages had not reached the incredible levels we see today. They were still extremely wealthy people, but most sources claim that Beckham was generally earning, from his salary alone, somewhere between $1.3 to $2.7 million per year whilst playing for Manchester United.
In 2005, France Football (the organization that runs the Ballon d'Or) claimed that Beckham is the best-paid player in world football. It was claimed that whilst at Real Madrid, he was earning $22.6 million per year, which was more than the likes of Ronaldo Nazario and Zinedine Zidane.
The three players all got almost $6 million per season and $181,000 in bonuses, but Beckham was picking up $16.7 million per year in advertising contracts, making him the richest player at Real Madrid.
According to Capology, Beckham was earning $5.5 million per season in wages from LA Galaxy for his first three years in America, $5.9 million for the time he spent at AC Milan, and then $5.5 million again for two seasons before a drop in earning to $3 million for his last spell with the Galaxy.
When at PSG, his $4.5 million salary was donated to two local children's charities, although there was some confusion over how he could do this without landing himself or PSG with a huge tax bill. That was eventually solved in 2013.
David Beckham's Businesses
It is not an overstatement to say that David Beckham has a business empire. He has a company called DRJB Holdings Limited, which encompasses David Beckham Ventures Limited, Seven Global LLP and Studio 99 Group.
At the end of 2023, DRJB Holdings Limited reported a pre-tax profit jump to US$36.2 million, up from $16.2 million in 2022. The business’s consolidated revenue also marginally increased year-on-year, rising 2% to $91.2 million from $89.7 million the previous year.
This hike in earnings is thought to be down to the Netflix documentary titled 'Beckham', which led to a renewed swell of interest in the Beckham family and their businesses.
Beckham owns a whisky brand called Haig Club, and he has a stake in MLS team Inter Miami, which Lionel Messi currently plays for, and he also co-owns Salforc City with other members of the Class of 92'. He invests in Guild Esports and is co-owner and director of the company. He also has invested in tech start-ups like Zenga and MyFitnessPal, and he also opened a restaurant in the lucrative Mayfair area of London. He launched his own line of grooming products called House 99 in 2020.
David Beckham's Sponsorships and Endorsements
There are hundreds of brands that have managed to get their hands on David Beckham over the years. At the moment, he has notable sponsorships with Adidas and Tudor Watches, whilst he is also an ambassador for brands like SharkNinja, AliExpress, Maserati, and Giorgio Armani.
Brands like Sainsbury's, PepsiCo, Brylcreem, Gillette, Nike, Vodafone, Breitling, AIA and H&M have all worked with Beckham in the past.
Beckham's most controversial sponsorship saw him become a football ambassador for the 2022 Qatar World Cup. It was reported that Qatar paid Beckham around $166m to help promote the World Cup and the nation as a whole.