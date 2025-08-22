Real Oviedo vs Real Madrid: 5 Classic La Liga Matches

Real Madrid are back in La Liga action this weekend, facing new boys Real Oviedo on August 24. Carbayones gained promotion from the Segunda last season, meaning a top-flight season for the first time since the 2000-01 season.

The last time the two teams met was in that season, with Los Blancos drawing 1-1 in their last league meeting. In all competitions, the two teams have met 85 times, with the white team winning 55 and drawing 16. The last meeting came in the Copa del Rey in 2003, with Madrid winning 4-1.

Heading into the game, here are five classic games between Real Madrid and Real Oviedo in La Liga.

June 10, 2001: Real Oviedo 1-1 Real Madrid

The penultimate game of the 2000-01 season saw Real Madrid travel to Real Oviedo, the last time the two met in La Liga. Both teams went into the game in very different circumstances. Los Blancos had the title wrapped up, while Oviedo needed the points to help with their survival hopes.

Jaime de Urríes got the home team off to a flying start, scoring after 11 minutes. Santiago Solari levelled in the 26th minute, tapping home after the goalkeeper spilled Pedro Munitis' shot. Both teams pushed for a winner, but it ended in a share of the points.

January 14, 2001: Real Madrid 4-0 Real Oviedo

In the same season, Los Azules travelled to the Santiago Bernabeu looking to claw their way out of the relegation battle. Nobody was expecting them to get anything from the game, and that was the case, with the home team scoring four times, all different scores.

Luis Figo scored the only goal of the first half after 15 minutes, assisted by Fernando Morientes. The Spanish striker was the next to get his name on the goalscorer's list, 11 minutes into the second half. Pedro Munitis and Steve McManaman added late goals for a routine win for Los Blancos.

February 23, 1997: Real Madrid 6-1 Real Oviedo

Real Madrid routed Oviedo, hugely thanks to five second-half goals, and a hat-trick from striker Davor Suker. His first came from the penalty spot after just three minutes, with Predrag Mijatović not adding the second until the 56th minute.

Suker completed his hat-trick within two minutes, his first on the 59th minute from long range, with his third coming in the 61st minute. Raul got on the scoresheet five minutes later, with Toni Velamazán scoring a consolation for the visitors. However, the home team scored the final goal, Víctor Sánchez scoring from close range in the final minute of normal time.



September 29, 1996: Real Oviedo 2-3 Real Madrid

Real Madrid held off a fightback from Carbayones to take three points at the Carlos Tartiere Stadium. Los Blancos scored early thanks to Davor Suker in the 14th minute, and added a second one minute later when Predrag Mijatović scored his second goal of the season. Víctor Sánchez added a third before half-time, with Oviedo being reduced to 10 men, with Viktor Onopko seeing red.

Peter Dubovský pulled one back in the 63rd minute from the penalty spot after a foul from Secretário resulted in a second yellow card. When Fernando Gamboa made it 3-2 in the 83rd minute, Real Madrid began to panic. The away team did hold on for all three points.

April 19, 1998: Real Madrid 5-1 Real Oviedo

Real Madrid forwards Raul and Fernando Morientes both scored twice as they thumped Real Oviedo again at the Santiago Bernabeu. The latter opened the scoring with a trademark header in the 15th minute before Raul added his first just before half-time.

Manolo Sanchís scored six minutes into the second half, before Julio Dely Valdés pulled one back. However, it was not the sign of a fightback as Morientes and Raul completed their braces to secure a routine win.