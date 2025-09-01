Top 5 Biggest Transfer Deadline Day Deals in Real Madrid History

The summer transfer window is always an exciting time for fans, especially if it's a busy one for teams. Real Madrid have been one of those teams, bringing in four new faces for the new head coach, Xabi Alonso. Trent Alexander-Arnold, Dean Huijsen, Álvaro Carreras, and Franco Mastantuono have all made their debuts and look to be good additions to the squad.

Los Blancos have closed the door on any late moves in the 2025-26 summer transfer window, so no exciting late moves. However, they have been involved in some big incoming and outgoing deals in the past. Here are five of the biggest

IMAGO / Sportimage

When Real Madrid forked out a huge $117 million (€100 million) to Tottenham Hotspur for Gareth Bale, it was one of the most significant deadline day moves in soccer history. Signings like this have become increasingly regular in recent years, but back in 2013, spending money like that was rare, with Real Madrid one of the few teams capable of affording such a large amount.

Despite some of the fanbase not warming to the Welsh wizard due to his off-field decisions, on the pitch, he was sensational. Bale helped Real Madrid win five Champions League trophies, scoring in two finals, including the unbelievable bicycle kick against Liverpool in the 2017-18 final. In over 250 appearances, Bale scored 106 goals and added 68 assists.

IMAGO / Newscom World

Before Cristiano Ronaldo, another player with the same name stepped through the doors at Real Madrid. Brazilian sensation Ronaldo Nazario arrived from Inter Milan for a reported $52 million (€45 million) in 2002. Ronaldo, who had previously played for Barcelona, returned to Spain after an impressive performance at the 2002 World Cup.

Ronaldo was part of the first wave of Galáctico signings, alongside Zinedine Zidane, Luis Figo, David Beckham, and others. The Brazilian made 177 appearances, scoring 104 times and also had 34 assists. Despite all the big signings, he only managed one La Liga title in his five seasons.

IMAGO / Sportimage

One outgoing deal that was a very late deadline deal was Mesut Ozil leaving Madrid to join Premier League side Arsenal. The deal was a significant one, as many of the fan base did not want the German to leave, given his popularity at the club. However, the Gunners got a fabulous deal, paying just $58 million (€50 million).

Ozil signed for Los Blancos from German side Werder Bremen and spent just three seasons at the Santiago Bernabeu. He won three trophies at the club, including the 2011-12 La Liga title. At Arsenal, he also became a fan favorite, making over 250 appearances and lifting four F.A. Cup trophies.

IMAGO / Eibner

One of the most recent summer deadline deals saw Eduardo Camavinga join Real Madrid from Ligue 1 side Rennes. Los Blancos reportedly paid $36 million (€31 million), a fee that could rise over the following years with add-ons. Camavinga was just 19 when he signed and has already made over 100 appearances.

He may not have found consistent form due to injuries, but much more is expected from him in the future. Several clubs reportedly enquired about his availability in 2025, but Real Madrid knocked them back.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Another significant departure occurred in 2008, when Manchester City signed Robinho from Real Madrid in a deal worth approximately $43 million (€37 million). It was the first eye-opening signing by the Citizens after the major takeover from the City Football Group (CFG).

The Brazilian had his moments but struggled in England, lasting just two seasons, before joining AC Milan. In Spain, he had three seasons with Real, making over 100 appearances and winning two La Liga titles. He finished his career at his boyhood club, Santos.