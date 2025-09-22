Who Are the Top Five Real Madrid Scorers Against Levante?

Real Madrid will face Levante on September 23 at the City of Valencia Stadium. It's an opponent they have not faced for a couple of years, and also not played that many times since both teams were formed. In the fifth blast, the two teams can't be split, with both winning two and the other ending in a draw.

The next meeting will be just the 37th, and in the previous 36, Los Blancos have still netted 95 goals against Los Azulgranas. The top five scorers against Levante are the usual suspects, with a couple you may not have expected (per Transfermarkt).

5. Ronaldo Nazario - 4 Goals in 2 Games

IMAGO / Depositphotos

The Brazilian Ronaldo needed just tw games to score four goals against Levante. All the goals came in the home and away fixtures in the 2004-05 season. The home game finished 5-0 with Ronaldo scoring a brace, and the Brazilia was at it again, scoring both goals in the 2-0 away win. Both the strikes in the road game showcased his power and speed, with the second leaving the defender in his tracks before he rounded the keeper and tapped home.

4. Vinicius Jr. - 6 Goals in 7 Games

IMAGO / eu-images

Another Brazilian in the top five, and a player who could add to his tally in the two games this season. Vinicius Jr. has six goals in seven games, while also having two assists. His hat-trick helped reach that mark in the previous meeting between the two, a 6-0 home win in 2022 at the Bernabeu. He also scored a brace in the 3-3 draw in the same season.

3. Ruud van Nistelrooy - 7 Goals in 5 Games

IMAGO / AFLOSPORT

Possibly a surprise name at number three, but given his talents when it comes to finishing, it shouldn't be. Four of his seven goals against Levante came in the 2007-08 season, scoring twice in both league games; the first brace was in the 2-0 away win at the Ciutat de València. The Dutch forward also scored a hat-trick the previous season and saw a penalty saved in the same game.

2. Karim Benzema - 10 Goals in 11 Games

IMAGO / Alberto Gardin

Second on the list is Karim Benzema, the club's second-highest scorer of all time. His ten goals were also accompanied by seven assists in 11 games. A significant portion of those came in the Copa del Rey Round of 16 first-leg match in 2010, which ended 8-0. Benzema scored a hat-trick and also assisted twice in the thrashing.

1. Cristiano Ronaldo - 14 Goals in 14 Games

IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

Not a huge surprise who is number one. One of the greatest of all time, Cristiano Ronaldo, averaged a goal a game against Levante. In the same Copa del Rey game, Benzema scored a hat-trick. The Portuguese international also had a hat-trick, meaning a fight over the match ball. The season after he scored three times again in the La Liga clash. Only one other La Liga team has he scored more goals against in fewer games.