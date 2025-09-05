Antonio Rudiger Heavily Criticized By German Legend After His Nation's Shock Loss to Slovakia

The international window got underway yesterday in Europe, with some Real Madrid players representing their countries in crucial World Cup qualifying games. Arda Guler, Dean Huijsen, and Thibaut Courtois were among the players earning another cap for their country, and all were on the winning side.

The other player on the field yesterday was Antonio Rudiger, whose Germany side took on Slovakia. It was the first World Cup qualifier for Die Mannschaft, and it didn't go to plan, as they lost 2-0 in Bratislava. The Los Blancos player has faced heavy criticism from the media for his performance, as have his teammates.

Bastian Schweinsteiger Goes in Hard on Antonio Rudiger

IMAGO / Matthias Koch

The media have not held back regarding the performance of the German national team, with much of the criticism aimed at Antonio Rudiger. Former player and national team legend Bastian Schweinsteiger also did not hold back regarding Rudiger's performance. The now commentator said this about the Real Madrid man (h/t Mundo Deportivo).

He's a Real Madrid defender. You have to push this player towards his right foot, which is the weaker one, and not let him get into the center. I don't think his behavior is good. Of course, it would be nice to have another German player nearby to help in situations like this, but it's too easy Bastian Schweinsteiger

The German legend and World Cup winner has praised Rudiger in the past, calling him "the only good German defender" back in 2022. However, he believes he was at fault for one of the goals in the game and expects better from a Real Madrid player, given the level at which he plays.

IMAGO / Future Image

Rudiger has also faced a lot of criticism during the 2024-25 season, which has led to a drop in his performances. His actions in the Copa del Rey final against Barcelona were also not perceived well back in his home country. The German threw a bandage at the referee in the closing stages of the game, which resulted in a lengthy ban, including the first La Liga game of this season.

Germany play their second game on Sunday, September 7, in front of their home fans. They face a Northern Ireland side that they are expected to beat. If they don't come away with three points, their chances of qualification to next year's World Cup would be in jeopardy.