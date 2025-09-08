Could Carlo Ancelotti's Comments Mean Rodrygo May Not Make the Brazil World Cup Squad?

The September international break is a significant one for several countries as they aim to position themselves to qualify for the 2026 World Cup. Additionally, players are looking to place themselves in a spot to make the squad if their countries qualify for next year's major tournament.

Real Madrid have a squad full of international players, whose countries should qualify; some have already done so. One of those is Brazil, with several Los Blancos players in contention to represent Seleção next summer. Vinicius Jr., Eder Militao, Endrick, and Rodrygo all have chances, but will need to play regularly and be in top form.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

The latter has not been in great form and was not called up for the latest Brazilian squad by former Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti. Speaking in a press conference before the Bolivia match, the Italians comments about Rodrygo could mean he is in danger of missing the tournament if things don't change.

Carlo Ancelotti Wants Players at a High Physical and Tactical Level

Brazil secured their place at the 2026 FIFA World Cup before this international break, allowing new head coach Carlo Ancelotti to assess other players who don't receive regular playing time. One of those is not Rodrygo, who, as it stands, would make the squad if it were announced today. However, Ancelotti's recent comments at his press conference could worry the Real Madrid star.

Obviously, memory counts. I know Rodrygo very well and I know he can contribute a lot to the team. We're evaluating around 70 players, and we're analyzing each one's physical and tactical level to try to put together the most competitive team possible for the World Cup. Carlo Ancelotti

Rodrygo has struggled to get into the team in the first three La Liga games under Xabi Alonso. The 24-year-old has started just one game and has played a total of 81 minutes. He is reportedly unhappy with how it's gone, and could look for a move away in January after nearly leaving in the summer.

He could need to if his playing time does not increase. Ancelotti's comments suggest he wants players in physically good shape, which regular playing time gives you.

IMAGO / Fotoarena

With Ancelotti knowing Rodrygo well thanks to his time as Real Madrid coach, he may be happy to take him to North America. However, it all depends on how other players are performing at his position, with still a long way to go before decisions are made for the Italian.