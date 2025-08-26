Journalist Throws Subtle Accusation at Brazil Head Coach Carlo Ancelotti Over National Team Call-Ups

The new La Liga season is two games in, and Real Madrid are two wins from two. They face Mallorca next on August 30, and then an international break, with many nations involved in key World Cup qualifiers in September.

Brazil have two games against Chile and Bolivia, but they have already qualified for the FIFA 2026 World Cup. Carlo Ancelotti has named his provisional squad for the two games and has not called up any Los Blancos players.

IMAGO / Sports Press Photo

Journalist David Bernabéu has voiced concerns over Ancelotti's connections with Los Blancos, due to zero players from the club being called up, and one Barcelona player.

Real Madrid Benefitting More Than Barcelona

Speaking on the Radio Marca show 'La Tribu', Bernabéu pointed out that Brazil head coach Carlo Ancelotti has not called upon any of his former Real Madrid players for the upcoming games against Chile and Bolivia. However, he has called up Barcelona's Raphinha, and he believes that it may be due to his ties with the Madrid club.

There's very clear collusion between the Brazilian national team coach and Real Madrid. We'll see if Barça acts the same way when they have a problem with Raphinha. David Bernabéu

IMAGO / Rebeca Schumacker

Reports have suggested that he has not called up Eder Militao, Rodrygo, and Vinicius Jr. as they could benefit from the rest. The latter is banned for the first game. With the possibility that no European-based players will play in the match against Bolivia, it seems pointless to deny another player the opportunity. However, Bernabéu believes Raphinha would also benefit from a rest.

I'm not saying he did this to mistreat Barça. I'm saying there's collusion between the coach and Real Madrid. There's much more ties between Ancelotti and Real Madrid than with Barça. Flick would also benefit from Raphinha's rest. David Bernabéu

Real Madrid played six competitive games during the summer at the FIFA Club World Cup tournament, unlike Barcelona. Bernabéu also has ties to Barcelona, but feels like there is a collusion between Ancelotti and Real Madrid.