Kylian Mbappe Injury Could Be a Concern for France Head Coach Didier Deschamps

One player that Real Madrid did not want to lose for a period of time, is Kylian Mbappe. The European Golden Boot holder was on the path to do the same in the 2025-26 season, but his knee problem has resulted in a handful of missed games in 2026.

Despite playing through the pain, the issue had increased, and the Frenchman has missed the last two games. He is set to miss the game against Celta Vigo on March 6 and the first leg of the Champions League Round of 16 game against Manchester City.

The Madrid club hopes to have him back for the second leg, but could that be too soon? With the World Cup coming in four months' time, there could be concern from head coach Didier Deschamps.

Kylian Mbappe Injury Worse Than Reported, Says Journalist

IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

According to journalist Antón Meana, he believes the injury is much worse than being reported. On the talk show El Larguero, he suggests the injury is very significant, and with 100 days until the World Cup, it could be an anxious few months for Mbappe and his national team.

"There's an issue that's not resolved, and it's very important: Mbappé's situation. The player's left posterior cruciate ligament is at its limit. We'll call it a 'sprain' because that's what the medical report says, but the injury is truly significant. There are 100 days left until the World Cup, and Mbappé doesn't have a single one to spare. Not one. He needs all 100 of those 100 days to recover and be ready to play in the World Cup." Antón Meana

Meana also spoke about the timeline that Real Madrid expects Mbappe to be back for. He reports that it does not fall in line with what the Frenchman's entourage believes.

"Therefore, the timeline set by Real Madrid, who believe Mbappé has a chance of being fit for the second leg of the tie against City in Manchester, is not shared by Mbappé's entourage. They acknowledge that this date is perfectly valid, but playing a match involves a risk, and he is not going to take any risks for now. We'll see how long that lasts." Antón Meana

Real Madrid confirm Kylian Mbappé is receiving treatment from French doctors and will not undergo surgery for his sprained knee.



He has already missed four games this season due to ongoing knee problems since December. pic.twitter.com/OD1bybk9B6 — B/R Football (@brfootball) March 2, 2026

Real Madrid will want their fired striker back as soon as possible so they can try win some silverware this season. At the same time, he is crucial to France's World Cup chances. Things may get heated if he is rushed back and aggravates the injury.