Did Espanyol's Captain Throw Shade at Real Madrid Players Regarding Penalties?

The next opponent for Real Madrid is Espanyol on September 20 in La Liga. Los Blancos are unbeaten in the league this season, and hold a 100% record. Their Catalonian opponents are also unbeaten, picking up 10 points from a possible 12.

It's a big match for Los Periquitos, who have started the season strongly after a disappointing campaign in the 2024-25 season, finishing two points above the relegation zone.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

The club captain, Javi Puado, was asked about the current season and their upcoming game against Real Madrid after a training session. One of the questions was about the penalties that Real Madrid have won, and his answer could have been harmless or a subtle dig at Xabi Alonso's team.

'It's Normal to Give Penalties' - Javi Puado

In a press conference after a training session (h/t Marca), Javi Puado spoke about Real Madrid, the team they face in La Liga next. The captain was asked about the penalties that the white club gets.

Because they're very good and they get there a lot. It's normal for the players they have to give penalties. Javi Puado

Real Madrid were awarded their second penalty of the match for this foul on Vinicius Jr.



Kylian Mbappé capitalizes and takes the lead for Real Madrid. pic.twitter.com/Lh0txxZH1z — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) September 16, 2025

Real Madrid was awarded two penalties against Marseille in Tuesday's Champions League game. In the opening four games of the season, they had just one against Mallorca, which was seen as a controversial result. With two coming in one game, it has made it a hot topic.

Paudo's response suggests the players at Real Madrid are so skillful and quick that it's normal for them to pick up fouls in the box as well as other areas of the pitch. However, it could also be seen as the fact that they are a big club, which is why they get more favourable decisions. The club captain also spoke about refereeing controversies.

The problem is that there are things that are called one way in some games and another in others. It's normal for referees to make mistakes; we can't control that. We have to do things as best we can and try not to let them harm us. Javi Puado

IMAGO / Pressinphoto

Despite this, he is looking forward to the game at the Bernabeu, and after winning the home fixture last season, wants to achieve a win at a tough stadium.

The schedule is what it is. We're up against Real Madrid now, a very tough team, but last year we beat them at home and we want to get something good out of it. Going to that stadium is always difficult. The quality of the team and the players is enormous. It all depends on playing a great game and them not having the best day. Javi Puado