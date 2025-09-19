Espanyol Head Coach Manolo González Fires Warning to Real Madrid Ahead of La Liga Clash

Real Madrid face Espanyol on September 20 in La Liga, a team against which they have been very successful in the past. They have won 20 of the last 22 meetings, losing twice; one of these losses was last season at the RCDE Stadium.

This weekend's meeting is at the Santiago Bernabeu, a place that does not hold fond memories for Los Periquitos. The last time they won at the mighty stadium was in 1996. They have picked up four draws since then, but have only won three times at the Bernabeu before the 1996 triumph. In their 199 meetings in all competitions, they have won just 46, the majority of those coming before the 1980s.

IMAGO / CordonPress

After just avoiding relegation last season, they are unbeaten in four games heading into the Real Madrid clash. Head coach Manolo González knows his team face a tough encounter at the home of the white team. However, he has warned Xabi Alonso's team of what is to come from Espanyol this Saturday.

We Will Compete to the Death' - González

IMAGO / Sergio Ros

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, the Espanyol coach Manolo González was asked about the 29 years without a win at the Bernabeu. He fired a warning to Real Madrid, referencing Christoper Columbus.

If 30 years have passed, it already tells you how difficult the match is, but Christopher Columbus made history years ago. I don't believe in statistics; they're a lie, really. Every match is different, just as every year and every coach are different; things change a lot from one year to the next. It goes without saying the history Madrid has, how complicated the match is, but it's also true that we're going to compete to the death, not because of the moment but because of the confidence we have in ourselves. Manolo González

The former Espanyol B coach, who took over the club in March 2024, helped them win promotion back to La Liga, and knows the magnitude of the task. However, he knows a good start could help cause a shock result.

You never know. When they came last year, it wasn't a particularly good time, and we managed to win. They're very demanding, very complicated matches. It's going to be a very long game, and you have to know how to play it. There are no good or bad moments; you have to start the game well and then play the different matches that will come up. Manolo González