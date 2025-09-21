Levante vs Real Madrid: 5 Classic La Liga Matches

There is a quick turnaround for La Liga teams this week, as Matchday 6 means a weekday round of games. Real Madrid are one of the first teams to play as they travel to face Levante, a team they have not faced since 2022.

There has only been 36 match-ups between the two sides, with Los Blancos winning 26 of those. They have only won two of their last five meetings, with the most recent one a 6-0 thrashing at the Bernabeu.

As the clash resumes, here are five classic matches between Los Blancos and Los Azulgranas.

May 12, 2022: Real Madrid 6-0 Levante

IMAGO / eu-images

The last meeting between the two will be one to forget for Levante as they shipped six goals at the Santiago Bernabeu. The result all but confirmed their relegation from La Liga with two games remaining.

The home team scored four goals in the first half to put the game beyond Levante. Ferland Mendy, Karim Benzema, Rodrygo, and Vinicius Jr. all on target. Wearing the No. 20 jersey at the time, Vini Jr. scored twice more in the second half to complete the hat trick.

March 12, 2012: Real Madrid 4-2 Levante

IMAGO / Alterphotos

Cristiano Ronaldo had a fruitful time in front of goal when he faced Levante, and in his fourth league appearance against them, he got his first goals. The first goal went to the visitors, with Gustavo Cabral heading home after five minutes. However, the game changed when Vicente Iborra got his second yellow card for a handball in the box. Ronaldo stepped up to take a penalty from the spot against the team men.

The Portuguese legend completed his hat-trick within 12 minutes of the second half, taking him to 27 goals in 23 La Liga matches that season. Arouna Koné pulled one back not long after for the visitors. But three minutes later, Ronaldo turned provider for Karim Benzema to seal the win.

August 22, 2021: Levante 3-3 Real Madrid

IMAGO / Cordon Press/Miguelez Sports

The last meeting at the City of Valencia Stadium ended in a thrilling 3-3 draw, in just the second game of the 2021-22 season. Garteh Bale scored the opener in the fifth minute and played well in the first half, but had just one goal to show for it. They were punished early in the second half, Roger Martí scoring inside a minute. It was soon 2-1 to the home side when José Campaña finished well.

Vinicius Jr equalized, but Los Blancos fell behind again, Róber Pier sending the home fans wild. It was Vini Jr who saved a point for Ancelotti's side in the 85th minute. The Brazilian came on from the bench and changed the game. Levante goalkeeper Aitor Fernández picked up a red card in the closing minutes for handling outside the area, but the spoils were shared.

October 5, 2013: Levante 2-3 Real Madrid

IMAGO / Cordon Press/Miguelez Sports

Real Madrid snatched victory away from Los Azulgranas with two stoppage-time goals. All the goal action happened in the second half, with Levante taking the lead in the 57th minute through Senegalese striker Papa Babacar Diawara. Four minutes later, Sergio Ramos equalized with his first goal of the season.

Levante retook the lead with just five minutes to play when substitute Nabil El Zhar found the back of the net. However, you can never rule out Real Madrid, and Álvaro Morata's strike looked to have rescued a point in the 90th minute, but they were not done. Cristiano Ronaldo struck in the 94th minute, picked out by Luka Modric.

May 18, 2008: Real Madrid 5-2 Levante

IMAGO / Panoramic by PsnewZ

Despite already being crowned La Liga champions, Real Madrid finished the season in style, beating relegated Levante 5-2 at the Santiago Bernabeu before lifting the trophy. A goal from Sergio Ramos and a brace from Ruud van Nistelrooy put them 3-0 up before the break.

Álex Geijo pulled one back early in the second half, before Wesley Sneijder restored the three-goal lead. Geijo got his second for the visitors, before Ramos also got his second with a header to finish the season with a win and five goals.