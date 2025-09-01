Real Madrid Lead the Pack, Barcelona Trail in Key La Liga Stat After Three Games

It's been an excellent start to the new season for Real Madrid, sitting on nine points from three games. After not conceding in the first two games, they did allow Mallorca to score in the recent game, but stormed back to win 2-1.

According to Opta (h/t La Pausa on X), Los Blancos have only conceded one big chance in the three games played this season. That is the least by any team, with Athletic Club on two, and every other team on three or more.

Big chances conceded after three games of the new LaLiga season:



1st - Real Madrid (1)

20th - Barcelona (12) pic.twitter.com/5nTHHxqswu — La Pausa (@lapausa_fc) September 1, 2025

The shocking stat is that Barcelona sits in last place, conceding 12 big chances in their first three games. The Catalan side are still unbeaten, but were held to a 1-1 draw in the previous match against Rayo Vallecano

Has Xabi Alonso Made Real Madrid Defensively Better?

It's only been three games, but giving up one big chance is a big step for Real Madrid. Last season, the Madrid club was subpar at best in terms of defensive work, not helped by several key injuries. Xabi Alonso has clearly seen that area as a problem, bringing in three new signings across the back four.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Dean Huijsen, and Álvaro Carreras have all played significant roles, with the two Spaniards playing every minute of the three games. Visually, they have looked like a more compact unit in defense, and it was a lapse that gave Mallorca their goal this past weekend.

Another factor in seeing a much better defensive team is having Aurélien Tchouaméni back in midfield. The Frenchman played large spells at center-back last season due to injuries, and is a much better player in his regular center midfield role, protecting the back four.

Despite the strong start, more challenging games are to come, but we have already faced Osasuna and Mallorca, who finished mid-table last season. Whoever you play in La Liga, to only concede one big chance in three games is impressive.

For Barcelona, it's only early in the season, but it's a massive concern for head coach Hansi Flick, conceding 12 big chances. Barca have played Mallorca, who had nine men for most of the game. They also faced newly promoted Levante and Real Vallecano, which were relatively challenging games, but none from last season's top seven.

Still a long way to go in the season, but it's a stats sheet that will make Real Madrid fans happy and worry Barcelona.