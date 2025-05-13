Real Madrid vs Mallorca: 5 Classic La Liga Matches
Real Madrid face Mallorca in La Liga on May 13, the penultimate game at the Santiago Bernabeu this season. The title is extremely likely gone, so the final three games will be the last under Carlo Ancelotti, so they would love to send him off with three wins.
Los Blancos first face Mallorca, who are still looking to secure a European place for next season. Real Madrid have played Los Bermellones 74 times, winning 45 and scoring 150 goals. They have lost 16, the last time during the 2022-23 season.
The game has been a little feisty in recent years, with Real Madrid coming out on top. Here are five classic games between the two.
September 22, 2021: Real Madrid 6-1 Mallorca
A game dominated by Real Madrid and particularly Karim Benzema and Marco Asensio. The Frenchman led the home side in the first three minutes, followed by an Asensio goal. Mallorca pulled one back, Kang-in Lee. However, thanks to a Benzema assist, Asensio made it a two-goal lead four minutes later.
Asensio completed his hat-trick ten minutes into the second half, again assisted by Benzema. The Real Madrid legend grabbed his brace before Isco rounded off the emphatic win.
November 11, 2007: Real Madrid 4-3 Mallorca
One of the more back-and-forth games ended with a Real Madrid win. Brazilian forward Robinho put Los Blancos in front twice in the first half (11' & 16'). However, Mallorca winger Fernando Varela cancelled out each strike (13' & 36').
The away side took the lead for the first time with Dani Güiza scoring 12 minutes into the second half. Club captain Raul equalized for Real before Dutch striker Ruud van Nistelrooy finished the scoring, securing the three points for Bernd Schuster's men.
August 18, 2024: Mallorca 1-1 Real Madrid
The first game of the current season was a celebration as the holders of the La Liga title. It got off to a great start, with Rodrygo opening the scoring in the 13th minute. The rivalry between right-back Pablo Maffeo and Vinicius Jr. continued, with the former booked in the first half.
The points were shared thanks to a Vedat Muriqi header, despite Real Madrid pushing for a late goal to take the three points. They received a red card, with the referee brandishing it to Ferland Mendy.
October 19, 2019: Mallorca 1-0 Real Madrid
After six seasons away, Los Bermellones returned to the top flight and welcomed Real Madrid to the Mallorca Son Moix. In front of 19,000 fans, they recorded a famous 1-0 win over Zinédine Zidane's team.
Lago Júnior scored the early goal, coming in the seventh minute, and they held on for the rest of the game. Real Madrid were reduced to ten men when Álvaro Odriozola received his second yellow card in the 74th minute—a fantastic day for the Mallorca fans.
March 16, 2013: Real Madrid 5-2 Mallorca
In Mallorca's relegation season during the 2012-13 season, Real Madrid hit five past them in both the home and away games. The second at the Bernabeu, they had to come from behind, down 2-1 in the first half. Emilio Nsue and Alejandro Alfaro scored for the visitors, with Gonzalo Higuaín scoring in between.
The José Mourinho half time teamtalk worked with Los Blancos storming to a convincing win. Goals from Cristiano Ronaldo, Luka Modric, and Higuaín's second had them 4-2 in front inside the first 15 minutes of the seocnd half. Karim Benzema completed the scoring in stoppage time with a tap-in.
