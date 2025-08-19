Why Could Real Madrid Face Disciplinary Action If Franco Mastantuono Plays Against Osasuna?

Real Madrid get their new season underway on August 19, as they welcome Osasuna to the Santiago Bernabeu. It will be Xabi Alonso's first game in front of Los Blancos' fans, and four new signings could also make their debut at the Bernabeu.

One of those is young midfielder Franco Mastantuono, who only officially joined the team on August 14, after turning 18. The big news around his signing is that the club was reportedly set to sign him as a Castilla player and not in the senior side. It would leave one space for another senior player to be registered for the La Liga season until December.

IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

However, if the Argentinian does play any part in tonight's game, Real Madrid could face disciplinary action from the league.

Real Madrid Acting in 'Bad Faith Regarding Mastantuono Registration

The reason for the possible action is that La Liga teams are allowed to register players in the youth set-up and play them in the senior squad. However, if it is seen as a way of bending the rules, with the club having every intention of playing the player in the senior team despite not registering him in the senior squad, it could be seen as an improper lineup.

Miguel Galan, president of CENAFE (National Centre for the Training of Football Coaches), has spoken about the situation on social media surrounding Real Madrid, and was firm with his comments.

It seems that Real Madrid CF has decided to assume the risk of incurring in a possible improper lineup in the match against Club Atletico Osasuna.



The inclusion of a player in the squad list is not, by itself, an improper lineup violation. For such an infraction to occur, the player must actually take part in the game. The player meets the requirements to play since he has a valid license. Miguel Galan

⭐️🇦🇷 Xabi Alonso: “Franco Mastantuono has an incredible left foot. He’s very good and he can play tomorrow”.



“He has the quality, the energy, he's committed defensively, good momentum, the Argentine competitive spirit. He's good with the final pass. He's at a very good level”. pic.twitter.com/B3e50wdFHt — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 18, 2025

Alonso has said that Mastantuono could feature in the game as he has trained well since joining the group. However, could the emergence of comments from Galan mean Alonso and the club may rethink the decision?

If Mastantuono does play and then he heads back to the Castilla squad to play some games, it would be hard to bring a charge to the club for playing an improper lineup. The injury to midfielders Jude Bellingham and Eduardo Camavinga also gives Los Blancos a solid reason why he was needed on the field.

El Partidazo de COPE have also reported about the situation, suggesting that Osasuna will not make a complaint if Mastantuono does feature in the game. They do not see it as a breach of the rules. All eyes will be on the Sidliens to see if the new No. 30 will come on at any point in the game.