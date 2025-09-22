Levante vs Real Madrid Preview: Start Time, Team News, How To Watch, Live Stream, & Odds
Real Madrid are just a few days removed from their dominant performance over Espanyol, which saw them secure a fifth win from five to start the season. They will be heavy favorites when they face Levante on September 23, a team who have just been promoted.
Los Blancos kept their first clean sheet in three games after starting the season with two. It was a strong performance against an Espanyol side who sat deep, with Madrid scoring two long-range goals—the first an extraordinary strike from center-back Eder Militao.
Kylian Mbappe scored the second, taking him to four goals in five games in La Liga, and six in six in all competitions. Xabi Alonso also got the chance to give Jude Bellingham and Eduardo Camavinga run-outs after their injury layoffs.
Levante are coming off their first win of the season, beating struggling Girona 4-0. They are now two games unbeaten after losing their first three games of the season, drawing 2-2 at home to Real Betis. One of the losses was a heartbreaking one against the Champions, Barcelona. An Unai Elgezabal own-goal in the 91st minute meant a 3-2 loss at home.
This is the first meeting between Los Blancos and Los Azulgranas in a few seasons, the last being a 6-0 thrashing at the Santiago Bernabeu. However, they have won two and drawn one in the previous five against the white team.
Here are the last five La Liga meetings between the two sides:
Date
Result
May 12, 2022
Real Madrid 6-0 Levante
August 22, 2021
Levante 3-3 Real Madrid
January 30, 2021
Real Madrid 1-2 Levante
October 4, 2020
Levante 0-2 Real Madrid
February 22, 2020
Levante 1-0 Real Madrid
Real Madrid Team News vs Levante
After having a longish injury list, Xabi Alonso is starting to see players return. Jude Bellingham, Eduardo Camavinga, and Endrick were all on the bench against Espanyol. Bellingham and Camavinga played the final minutes of the game and could feature again from the bench.
Trent Alexander-Arnold, Antonio Rudiger, and Ferland Mendy are still missing. However, Dean Huijsen returns for Alonso after serving his one-game suspension.
Levante vs Real Madrid Odds
Let's have a look at the odds and prediction ahead of the game (Odds via Draftkings).
Moneyline:
Levante: -+600
Draw: +475
Real Madrid: -275
Both teams to score:
Yes: -135
No: +105
Total goals:
Levante: 1.5 (Over:+250 ; Under:-425 )
Real Madrid: 1.5 (Over: -310 ; Under: +200 )
Double chance:
Levante or tie: +220
Levante or Real Madrid: -750
Real Madrid or tie: -1000
Levante vs Real Madrid Date
Date: Tuedsay, September 23, 2025
Levante vs Real Madrid Kick-Off Date
Time: 3:30 p.m. EST (12:30 p.m. PST, 8:30 p.m. BST, 9:30 p.m. local time)
How To Watch & Live Stream Real Madrid vs Levante
United States: ESPN +, ESPN Deportes.
Canada: TSN2, TSN+.
United Kingdom: Premier Sports
