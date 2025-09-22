Levante vs Real Madrid Preview: Start Time, Team News, How To Watch, Live Stream, & Odds

Real Madrid are just a few days removed from their dominant performance over Espanyol, which saw them secure a fifth win from five to start the season. They will be heavy favorites when they face Levante on September 23, a team who have just been promoted.

Los Blancos kept their first clean sheet in three games after starting the season with two. It was a strong performance against an Espanyol side who sat deep, with Madrid scoring two long-range goals—the first an extraordinary strike from center-back Eder Militao.

Kylian Mbappe scored the second, taking him to four goals in five games in La Liga, and six in six in all competitions. Xabi Alonso also got the chance to give Jude Bellingham and Eduardo Camavinga run-outs after their injury layoffs.

Levante are coming off their first win of the season, beating struggling Girona 4-0. They are now two games unbeaten after losing their first three games of the season, drawing 2-2 at home to Real Betis. One of the losses was a heartbreaking one against the Champions, Barcelona. An Unai Elgezabal own-goal in the 91st minute meant a 3-2 loss at home.

This is the first meeting between Los Blancos and Los Azulgranas in a few seasons, the last being a 6-0 thrashing at the Santiago Bernabeu. However, they have won two and drawn one in the previous five against the white team.

Here are the last five La Liga meetings between the two sides:

Date Result May 12, 2022 Real Madrid 6-0 Levante August 22, 2021 Levante 3-3 Real Madrid January 30, 2021 Real Madrid 1-2 Levante October 4, 2020 Levante 0-2 Real Madrid February 22, 2020 Levante 1-0 Real Madrid

Real Madrid Team News vs Levante

After having a longish injury list, Xabi Alonso is starting to see players return. Jude Bellingham, Eduardo Camavinga, and Endrick were all on the bench against Espanyol. Bellingham and Camavinga played the final minutes of the game and could feature again from the bench.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Antonio Rudiger, and Ferland Mendy are still missing. However, Dean Huijsen returns for Alonso after serving his one-game suspension.

Levante vs Real Madrid Odds

Let's have a look at the odds and prediction ahead of the game (Odds via Draftkings).

Moneyline:

Levante: -+600

Draw: +475

Real Madrid: -275

Both teams to score:

Yes: -135

No: +105

Total goals:

Levante: 1.5 (Over:+250 ; Under:-425 )

Real Madrid: 1.5 (Over: -310 ; Under: +200 )

Double chance:

Levante or tie: +220

Levante or Real Madrid: -750

Real Madrid or tie: -1000

Levante vs Real Madrid Date

Date: Tuedsay, September 23, 2025

Levante vs Real Madrid Kick-Off Date

Time: 3:30 p.m. EST (12:30 p.m. PST, 8:30 p.m. BST, 9:30 p.m. local time)

How To Watch & Live Stream Real Madrid vs Levante

United States: ESPN +, ESPN Deportes.

Canada: TSN2, TSN+.

United Kingdom: Premier Sports

