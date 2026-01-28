Predicted Lineup For Benfica vs Real Madrid In Must-Win Champions League Game

Real Madrid are in Lisbon, as they face Benfica in the final league phase game of the Champions League. A win is needed for both teams, with three points for Los Blancos guaranteeing a top-eight finish and progression to the Round of 16.

The situation means a strong team will be selected for the game, and that the starting lineup may rotate for the La Liga game against Rayo Vallecano this weekend.

It will be hard for Alvaro Arbeloa to change the team that beat Villarreal 2-0 this past weekend. The one big decision will be if Eduardo Camavinga continues. He came in for his French colleague Aurélien Tchouaméni, who was suspended.

Franco Mastantuono has been playing well since he came in for the injured Rodtygo. Now the Brazilian is back, will he come in for the young Serbian, as he was also in top form before the setback?

Two players who did not make the squad were Antonio Rudiger and Trent Alexander-Arnold. They could both be back in the squad for the home game against Vallecano on February 1.

Real Madrid predicted lineup vs. Benfica (4-3-3)

IMAGO / NurPhoto

GK: Thibaut Courtois - Back-to-back clean sheets in La Liga for Courtois, and he should have had one against Monaco but for a defensive mistake.

RB: Fede Valverde - Dani Carvajal has been available for some time, but Srbeloa keeps sleecting Valverde at right-back. Another big game could mean the Urugiyan captains them from that same posotion.

CB - Raul Asencio - Asencio has been excellent since coming in for the injured Rudiger. With the German still out, he will continue.

CB: Dean Huijsen - The summer signing has formed a solid partnership with Asencio over the past few games. Could Huijsen be finding his best form again?

LB: Alvaro Carreras - Carreras missed the last Champions League game through suspension, but should return to the starting lineup.

CM: Aurélien Tchouaméni - Tchouameni is another player who has served a recent suspension, missing the game against Villarreal. Big question for Arbeloa, who starts between him and Camavinga.

IMAGO / Pressinphoto

CM: Jude Bellingham - Arbeloa praised the Englishman in his press conference, calling him a leader. Still searching for his best form, but his work rate can’t be questioned.

CM: Arda Guler - The Turk has been one of the best players since returning to the starting lineup under Arbeloa.

RW: Franco Mastantuono: The big question is whether Mastantuno continues or Rodrygo comes in after recovering from injury. It will be hard to replace the young Argentine.

LW: Vinicius Jr. - Vini Jr. has been a joy to watch since Arbeloa took the job, and if that continues, Real Madrid will be dangerous.

IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

ST: Kylian Mbappe - Another two goals for Mbappe, taking him to 32 on the season. Also leads the Champions League with 11 goals.

