Real Madrid 0-1 Getafe: Report & Full Match Highlights as Los Blancos Crash to Defeat

Real Madrid's title bid took another setback as they lost 1-0 at home to Getafe, the first time in 20 years they had won at the Bernabeu. A wonder strike from Martin Satriano in the first half was enough and deserved.

Los Blancos were way below their standards and did not offer much in front of goal, with the home fans making them aware of their feelings with whistles.

It's a huge blow as Real Madrid sit four-points behind Barcelona after the loss. The team looked to miss Kylian Mbappe, who has been their source of goals this season.

Real Madrid Put in Poor Perfromance in Loss

Real Madrid started the game very well, as expected, as they chased down Barcelona's five-point lead at the top of the table. Vinicius Jr. looked lively and sent an effort just wide inside the first two minutes.

However, Getafe grew into the game and were creating opportunities, with Trent Alexander-Arnold making a crucial block. However, it was Vini Jr. who had the best chance after 13 minutes, but saw his shot saved by David Soria. It was a huge opportunity for the home side to take the lead.

Both teams had spells in the game with possession, but it was Los Azulones who took the lead six minutes before half-time. It was a goal of the month contender from Martin Satriano. The attacker volleyed into the top corner from the edge of the box, giving Thibaut Courtois no chance.

The team went in at half-time 1-0 down, and the fans made their voices heard. Whistles rang out around the stadium in disappointment. Something that has been a common sight in 2026.

Los Blancos came out looking to play much better than the first, but they could not get going, with Getafe frustrating them. The best chance fell to Antonio Rudiger late on, but he could only head wide. That came after VAR looked at a possible penalty for the home team, but decided against it.

Franco Mastantuno came close late on, with the young Argentinian also sent off late on for dissent towards the referee as frustrations grew from the home players. Getafe had Adrian Liso sent off for a second yellow for kicking the ball away, but the away team held on for a famous victory.

Real Madrid vs Getafe Full Match Highlights

Real Madrid have another La Liga game in just five days as they face Celta Vigo at the Estadio de Balaídos on Friday, March 5. It feels like a must-win game at Celta Vigo to avoid falling further behind Barcelona at the top of the table.