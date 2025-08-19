Real Madrid 1-0 Osasuna: Report & Full Match Highlights as Los Blancos Start With A Win

Real Madrid got their 2025-26 La Liga campaign off to a winning start, but they were made to work for it, winning 1-0 at the Santiago Bernabeu against Osasuna. A penalty early in the second half from Kylian Mbappe after the Frenchman was fouled secured the win for Los Blancos

Xabi Alonso's team controlled large parts of the game, finishing with 70% possession. However, they only had five shots on target, one of which was a penalty, with two coming from long range. They will need to be much better going forward, but are also still getting used to the new coaching methods.

Real Madrid Grind Down Osasuna

Real Madrid controlled the opening stages of the game, allowing the away team no significant possession in the opening ten minutes. Osasuna defensively set up very well under the new head coach, Alessio Lisci. It was going to take a bit of magic to unlock the low block setup from the visitors.

Kylian Mbappe had the first half chance of the game in the 25th minute, Vinicius Jr. did well from the left and cut it back to the Frenchman, who scuffed his shot towards goal. Xabi Alonso was asking his team to move the ball quicker, with Los Rojillos very happy to defend in numbers outside their box.

IMAGO / PsnewZ

In the 34th minute, Mbappe had another half-chance, curling an effort just wide of the post. In the final ten minutes of the half, Los Blancos looked to up the tempo. Despite all the possession in the first half (79%), the home team was left frustrated, going in at the break at 0-0.

Real Madrid got precisely what they wanted early in the second half, and it was always going to be the club's new No. 10 who broke the deadlock. Mbappe made it 1-0 in the 51st minute, slotting home a penalty after being brought down by center-back Juan Cruz. Coach Lisci was booked for his complaints, but the decision was not changed.

Real Madrid got to see the fourth new signing of the summer, 18-year-old Franco Mastantuono, and nearly delivered his first assist moment after coming on. The Argentine's cross was met by Aurélien Tchouaméni, who just headed wide. Los Blancos continued to have possession but created few chances. In the 85th minute, they were nearly punished when Osasuna forward Ante Budimir missed the target when he should have done better.

Mastantuono looked impressive and nearly scored his first goal for the club, shooting from a tight angle, but it was well saved. No more goals followed, but the visitors were reduced to 10 men in stoppage time when Abel Bretones thrusted his elbow into the face of Gonzalo Garcia as he tried to block his run.

Real Madrid will face newly promoted Real Oviedo next on August 24 at the Carlos Tartiere Stadium, hoping for another three points, but possibly with a more comfortable margin.