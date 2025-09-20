Real Madrid 2-0 Espanyol: Report & Full Match Highlights as Militao Scores Goal of Season Contender

Real Madrid made it five wins from five to start the new La Liga season. They beat Espanyol 2-0 at the Santiago Bernabeu and were comfortable for much of the game, with the visitors having just one shot on target.

A wonder strike from Eder Militao in the first half set Los Blancos on its way. Then Kylian Mbappe added his fifth La Liga goal of the season, scoring two minutes into the second half.

Eder Militao Wonder Strike Sets Real Madrid on Their Way

The game started with a very open feel, as both teams pushed numbers forward during their attacks. However, in the first 15 minutes, there were no clear chances for either team. Vinicius Jr. was already becoming frustrated at not receiving the ball as much as he would like.

Real Madrid did get the breakthrough after 23 minutes, coming from a wonder striker from center-back Eder Militao. The Brazilian received the ball midway into the Espanyol half and, with the defense standing off, he unleashed a strike from around 33 yards from goal into the top left corner.

The goal ignited the home side, moving the ball much quicker, and resulted in Espanyol struggling to maintain their shape. Some brilliant footwork from Franco Mastantuono enabled him to get free on the left side, but his cross was directed away from the Los Blancos players. Despite the shift in dominance, Espanyol looked dangerous on the counterattack, with Tyrhys Dolan rounding Thibaut Courtois, but he was sent wide, and Militao blocked his cutback.

Los Periquitos should have been level just before half-time. Edu Expostio dangerously whipped in a free-kick, and any touch from Fernando Calero would have directed it into the back of the net. However, he misjudged the flight. There was still another chance in the half with Kylian Mbappe surprisingly putting his chance wide from close range.

It was the perfect start to the second half for Xabi Alonso's side, as it took just under two minutes to make it 2-0. It was that man Kylian Mbappe again, with a strike from the edge of the area that bamboozled the Espanyol goalkeeper. That made it five goals in five La Liga games for the Frenchman.

The home team looked to add to their lead, with Kylian Mbappe denied twice in seconds by Marko Dmitrovic, who then saw Vinicius Jr. crash an effort against the post. Just seconds later, Espanyol nearly found themselves back in it courtesy of Dani Carvajal, who chested the ball just past his own post.

Alonso made changes with Rodrygo, Brahim Diaz, and also made a few minutes available for Jude Bellingham and Eduardo Camavinga, who had returned from injury. However, Real Madrid remained comfortable for the remainder of the second half, content to keep possession.

Real Madrid are back in La Liga action in just three days as they face Levante, who were a stoppage-time goal from earning a point at home to Barcelona earlier in the season.