Real Madrid 3-0 Manchester City: Report & Full Match Highlights as Valverde Hits Hat trick

Real Madrid recorded a famous win over Manchester City, beating them 3-0 in the first leg of the Champions League Round of 16 at the Bernabeu.

It was a first-half hat trick from captain Fede Valverde, all three fantastic finishes, securing his first match ball in a Real Madrid shirt. It was a fantastic performance from Los Blancos, with each player putting in a great shift.

It sets them up brilliantly for the second leg, but they know the job is not done. The hope is that Kylian Mbappe and Alvaro Carreras will be back in the squad.

Real Madrid Show Up Big Time Against Manchester City

Real Madrid looked to control the possession, but a mistake from young Thiago gave Manchester City an early ppurtunity but Jérémy Doku failed to get a shot away. There were a few chances early for the away team to create a scoring chance, with Los Blancos' defending questionable at times.

Despite the struggles in defence, the home team looked lively going forward. Brahim Diaz was found brilliantly by Vinicius Jr., with the Moroccan forcing Gianluigi Donnarumma into a good save.

The effort was there from Real, who were harassing their opponents whenever they had the ball. It was the home team that went in front thanks to the captain, Fede Valverde. An assist from goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, finding the Uruguayan who first touched it past the defender, then past the Donnarumma, before putting it into the empty net.

Seven minutes later, it was 2-0, and it was Valverde again with a fantastic run and finish. He was picked out with a delightful ball from Vinicius Jr., and he fired across the goalkeeper into the opposite corner of the first goal.

Three minutes before half-time, Valverde completed his first-ever hat-trick for the club. Most of the forward players were involved, but it was a superb assist from Brahim Diaz, and the captain showed incredible skill to take it past the defender in the air and volley home from close range. It was an unbelievable 45 minutes from Real Madrid, the best of the season.

The second half started, and Los Blancos started strong again, Diaz forcing a good save from the keeper, and Vinicius inches away from following up on the rebound. However, they were let off moments later when Nico O'Reilly had an open goal but found the side netting, a warning for the home team.

Ten minutes into the second half, Alexander-Arnold played a ball over the top for Vinicius Jr. to chase, with Manchester City defenders nowhere to be seen. The Brazilian rounded the keeper but was brought down by Donnarumma. The Brazilian stepped up and saw his penalty saved, a chance to potentially end the tie squandered.

The chances kept coming for Arbeloa's side, both Guler and Vinicius Jr. curling past the post. However, Courtois was called upon when Thiago was caught out in his own box, with the big Belgian making a tremendous save with his legs. It kept it at 3-0 and was a big win for Los Blancos.

Next up for Real Madrid is a La Liga game at home to Elche. The second leg at the Etihad on March 17, hopefully with Kylian Mbappe and Alvaro Carreras back.