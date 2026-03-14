Real Madrid 4-1 Elche: Report & Full Match Highlights as Los Blancos Hit Four

Real Madrid closed the gap at the top of La Liga to just one point, beating Elche 4-1 at the Bernabeu. It was a solid performance, with five players from the Castilla side seeing the field during the game.

Fede Valverde continued his good run of form with another goal, with the others coming from center-back pair Antonio Rudiger and Dean Huijsen, and Arda Guler rounding out the scoring in the final minutes.

They will see if Barcelona drops points against Sevilla this weekend, but a good result ahead of the Champions League game in midweek.

Real Madrid Ease Past Elche at the Bernabeu

IMAGO / AgenciaLOF

The roof was shut in the Bernabeu as the weather was not at its best in the capital. It was the home team who started strongly, but it was Elche who was controlling the possession having 61% of the ball in the opening 10 minutes, but failed to create a scoring opportunity.

Los Blancos fought their way back into the game, but like the away team, they could not create a big opportunity. Heading into the final stages of the half, Antonio Rudiger rose highest from a corner, but headed well wide when he should have done better.

The German made no mistake just a few minutes later, this time with his feet. Rudiger lashed home a volley after Elche failed to clear the ball inside the box. It was his first goal of the season.

It was soon followed by another strike from Fede Valverde, his fifth in the last three games. It was a fantastic worked goal from Madrid, starting from the back, and just six passes later it was at the feet of Valverde on the edge of the area. He curled the ball into the top corner, another great finish.

It took until 66 minutes for Real Madrid to seal the win, and it was another center-back. Dean Huijsen is heading home unchallenged, with academy player Daniel Yanez picking him out with a brilliant delivery.

He's just a chill guy 🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/7j3bBxwO9s — Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) March 14, 2026

Elche did score when Manual Angel turned the ball into his own net with six minutes left. However, the goal of the game came in the 89th minute, Arda Guler scoring from his own half. The young Turk saw the goalkeeper off his line and hit a perfect shot that bounced once and into the net. A big win for Real Madrid.

Real Madrid vs Elche Full Match Highlights

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Next up for Real Madrid is the massive second leg of the Champions League Round of 16 game against Manchester City. Holding a 3-0 lead, they will need another good performance to hold off the Premier League side.