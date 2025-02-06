Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid: 5 Classic Madrid Derby Matches In La Liga
Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid are set to clash in a top-of-the-table Madrid derby on Saturday, February 8. Los Blancos are leading the title race with 49 points from 22 matches, while Atleti are in second place with one point less than their city rivals.
Since 2003, the two Madrid giants have met a massive 66 times, with Los Blancos winning 31 of those matches. Los Rojiblancos have won only 13, with the other 22 ending as draws.
There have been a few memorable meetings between the two sides, and ahead of the game this weekend, let's have a look at their top five La Liga showdowns.
April 1, 2012: Atletico Madrid 1-4 Real Madrid
During his Real Madrid career, Cristiano Ronaldo was Atletico Madrid's kryptonite. His finest performance in the Madrid derby came back in the 2011-12 season.
Los Blancos were leading the title race at that point and needed a win at the Vicente Calderon to continue their title pursuit. Cristiano Ronaldo showed up when Jose Mourinho's side needed it the most.
Ronaldo's first (25') was a blinder, as he dispatched a knuckleball free kick past Thibaut Courtois from 40 yards. However, Radamel Falcao restored parity in the 55th minute.
Ronaldo, though, scored a sensational long ranger yet again in the 68th minute before dispatching a 83rd minute penalty to complete his hat trick. He then set up Jose Callejon in the 87th minute to secure a 4-1 win for his team.
December 1, 2012: Real Madrid 2-0 Atletico Madrid
After showing up at the away derby in 2011-12, Cristiano Ronaldo did the same in the home derby the following season. He opened the scoring with a spectacular free kick from 35 yards in the 16th minute.
Despite being at full stretch, Thibaut Courtois couldn't get near the ball; it was hit that sweetly. Ronaldo hit the woodwork twice in that game, once from another spectacular curling free-kick.
Mesut Ozil, however, made it 2-0 in the 66th minute, assisted by Ronaldo. The Portuguese continued his rampant run against Atleti.
November 19, 2016: Atletico Madrid 0-3 Real Madrid
On November 19, 2016, Real Madrid played Atletico Madrid in the Madrid derby for the final time at the Vicente Calderon. Cristiano Ronaldo made it a memorable outing by scoring a hat-trick.
His first was a deflected free kick that flew past Jan Oblak in the 23rd minute. Ronaldo then converted a 71st-minute penalty after earning the spot kick.
The Portuguese superstar completed his hat trick by tapping in a Gareth Bale pass after crossing almost the entire pitch with an electric pace.
March 28, 2010: Real Madrid 3-2 Atletico Madrid
Real Madrid hosted Atletico Madrid in a La Liga clash on March 28, 2010. Los Rojiblancos took the early lead at the Santiago Bernabeu through Jose Antonio Reyes (10').
Los Blancos restored parity at the start of the second half through Xabi Alonso (49'), who had joined the club at the start of the 2009-10 season.
Another summer signing of that season, Alvaro Arbeloa, helped Manuel Pellegrini's side put their noses in front with a 55th-minute strike. Gonzalo Higuain brought clear daylight between the teams with his 62nd-minute goal.
While Diego Forlan pulled one back from the penalty spot in the 67th minute, Real Madrid ran away with a 3-2 win.
March 2, 2014: Atletico Madrid 2-2 Real Madrid
In the 2013-14 season, Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid were vying for the La Liga title when they met in March 2014. The game at the Vicente Calderon was an instant classic and ended 2-2.
Karim Benzema gave Los Blancos an early lead in the third minute. However, Koke (28') and Arda Turan (45') turned the tie on its head, making it 2-1 for the home side.
Cristiano Ronaldo was yet again the savior, scoring a stunning goal in the 82nd minute after being set up by Gareth Bale.
The Latest Real Madrid News:
Gonzalo Garcia Names Kylian Mbappe And Real Madrid Legend As Idols AFter Copa del Rey Heroics
Real Madrid Players Past And Present React To Los Blancos Legend Marcelo's Retirement
Real Madrid Legend Marcelo Announces Retirement
Real Madrid Accelerates Interest In Liverpool And Arsenal-Linked Midfielder