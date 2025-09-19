Real Madrid vs Espanyol : Predicted Lineup for La Liga Clash

Real Madrid take on Espanyol on September 20, with head coach Xabi Alonso facing some significant questions regarding his starting XI selection. The injuries to Trent Alexander-Arnold and Antonio Rudiger, and now the suspension of Dean Huijsen, mean there is a mini crisis when it comes to defensive players available.

Dani Carvajal looks likely to start at right-back, and Eder Militao will take up one of the center-back positions. However, who will Alonso select to partner him at the back?

Jude Bellingham, Eduardo Camavinga, and Endrick are back in training after their injuries. The game will likely come too soon to be in contention to start, but they could get some minutes in the game. The former is reportedly set to come on for the final moments of the game, having missed all of pre-season and the start of the season.

Here is the Real Madrid lineup that could face Espanyol in La Liga this weekend.

Real Madrid Predicted Lineup vs. Espanyol (4-3-3)

IMAGO / PRESSE SPORTS

GK: Thibault Courtois - After a strong start with two clean sheets in two games, Courtois has conceded one goal in the last three games. However, he continues to make crucial saves for the team.

RB: Dani Carvajal - Despite his silly sending-off in the Champions League, Carvajal will likely start with the injury to Trent Alexander-Arnold.

CB: Eder Militao - The Brazilian came in for the injured Antonio Rudiger for the last two games and will continue to start as an experienced member of the team.

CB: Raul Asencio - The suspension of Dean Huijsen means any one of three players could start at center-back. Raul Asencio has been getting some minutes, which means he could be Alonso's choice.

LB: Álvaro Carreras - One of Real Madrid's top performers in the opening five games and an ever-present player. Carreras continues to show he is the clear number one left-back for Alonso

CM: Fede Valverde - The Uruguayan has not been at his best and could do with a rest after playing so many consecutive games. However, with the injuries, he will start when the players return.

CM: Aurélien Tchouaméni - Alonso could be tempted to move Tchouaméni to center-back as he did when Huijsen was sent off against Real Sociedad. If he does, he may lose his strengths in the center of midfield.

CM: Arda Guler - With Bellingham on the verge of returning, Guler's place in the team may be at threat. He has transitioned well to the center of midfield, but still has things to learn.

RW Brahim Diaz - The Moroccan has been on the outside looking in, but he could get a chance to start against Espanyol this weekend.

LW: Vinicius Jr. - Vini Jr. started on the bench again in the Champions League game against Marseille. Could that fuel him to put in a good performance on Saturday?

ST: Kylian Mbappé - The Frenchman is undroppable at the moment, scoring his fifth and sixth goals in five games this season in midweek.