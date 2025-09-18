Real Madrid vs Espanyol Preview: Start Time, Team News, How To Watch, Live Stream, & Odds
It's back to La Liga for Real Madrid after their 2-1 triumph over Marseille in the Champions League. They are back at the Bernabeu as they look to make it six wins from six in all competitions, facing Espanyol, who are also unbeaten in the league.
Los Blancos managed a 2-1 win over Real Sociedad in the last La Liga game thanks to goals from Kylian Mbappe and Arda Guler. Dean Huijsen was sent off for the away team, but they still managed to see out the victory. The white team have scored 10 goals in their opening five fixtures, six of those coming from Mbappe.
The Periquitos are also unbeaten, but have drawn one of their four games, which came against Real Sociedad. They have won against Atletico Madrid and recently secured a 3-1 victory over Mallorca.
The two meetings last season were both won by the home team, Espanyol winning 1-0 and Real Madrid winning 4-1, having conceded first. The Blanc-i-blaus have only won two of the last 22 meetings, losing 20. The last time they won at the Santiago Bernabeu was in 1996.
Here are the last five La Liga meetings between the two sides:
Date
Result
February 1, 2025
Espanyol 1-0 Real Madrid
September 29, 2024
Real Madrid 4-1 Espanyol
March 11, 2023
Real Madrid 3-1 Espanyol
August 28. 2022
Espanyol 1-2 Real Madrid
April 20, 2022
Real Madrid 4-0 Espanyol
Real Madrid Team News vs Espanyol
The recent injury to Trent Alexander-Arnold will mean Dani Carvajal will likely start at right-back for this game. The Englishman is set to miss the next several games after his muscle injury against Marseille. Antonio Rudiger is also still out with an injury, and with Dean Huijsen suspended, it will make the center-back position a tough call for Xabi Alonso.
Good news for Alonso is that Endrick has returned to training after his injury. Jude Bellingham and Eduardo Camavinga are also available, with the former rumored to be getting some minutes against Espanyol.
Real Madrid vs Espanyol Odds
Let's have a look at the odds and prediction ahead of the game (Odds via Draftkings).
Moneyline:
Real Madrid: - 450
Draw: +550
Espanyol: +1200
Both teams to score:
Yes: -110
No: -115
Total goals:
Real Madrid: 1.5 (Over:-425 ; Under:+255 )
Espanyol: 1.5 (Over: +370 ; Under: -750 )
Double chance:
Real Madrid or tie: -4000
Real Madrid or Espanyol: -900
Espanyol or tie: +350
Real Madrid vs Espanyol Date
Date: Saturday, September 20, 2025
Real Madrid vs Espanyol Kick-Off Time
Time: 10:15 a.m. EST (7:15 a.m. PST, 8:30 p.m. BST, 4:15 p.m. local time)
How To Watch & Live Stream Real Madrid vs Espanyol
United States: ESPN +, ESPN Deportes.
Canada: TSN2, TSN+.
United Kingdom: Premier Sports
