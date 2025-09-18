Real Madrid vs Espanyol Preview: Start Time, Team News, How To Watch, Live Stream, & Odds

It's back to La Liga for Real Madrid after their 2-1 triumph over Marseille in the Champions League. They are back at the Bernabeu as they look to make it six wins from six in all competitions, facing Espanyol, who are also unbeaten in the league.

Los Blancos managed a 2-1 win over Real Sociedad in the last La Liga game thanks to goals from Kylian Mbappe and Arda Guler. Dean Huijsen was sent off for the away team, but they still managed to see out the victory. The white team have scored 10 goals in their opening five fixtures, six of those coming from Mbappe.

IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

The Periquitos are also unbeaten, but have drawn one of their four games, which came against Real Sociedad. They have won against Atletico Madrid and recently secured a 3-1 victory over Mallorca.

The two meetings last season were both won by the home team, Espanyol winning 1-0 and Real Madrid winning 4-1, having conceded first. The Blanc-i-blaus have only won two of the last 22 meetings, losing 20. The last time they won at the Santiago Bernabeu was in 1996.

Here are the last five La Liga meetings between the two sides:

Date Result February 1, 2025 Espanyol 1-0 Real Madrid September 29, 2024 Real Madrid 4-1 Espanyol March 11, 2023 Real Madrid 3-1 Espanyol August 28. 2022 Espanyol 1-2 Real Madrid April 20, 2022 Real Madrid 4-0 Espanyol

Real Madrid Team News vs Espanyol

The recent injury to Trent Alexander-Arnold will mean Dani Carvajal will likely start at right-back for this game. The Englishman is set to miss the next several games after his muscle injury against Marseille. Antonio Rudiger is also still out with an injury, and with Dean Huijsen suspended, it will make the center-back position a tough call for Xabi Alonso.

Good news for Alonso is that Endrick has returned to training after his injury. Jude Bellingham and Eduardo Camavinga are also available, with the former rumored to be getting some minutes against Espanyol.

Real Madrid vs Espanyol Odds

Let's have a look at the odds and prediction ahead of the game (Odds via Draftkings).

Moneyline:

Real Madrid: - 450

Draw: +550

Espanyol: +1200

Both teams to score:

Yes: -110

No: -115

Total goals:

Real Madrid: 1.5 (Over:-425 ; Under:+255 )

Espanyol: 1.5 (Over: +370 ; Under: -750 )

Double chance:

Real Madrid or tie: -4000

Real Madrid or Espanyol: -900

Espanyol or tie: +350

Real Madrid vs Espanyol Date

Date: Saturday, September 20, 2025

Real Madrid vs Espanyol Kick-Off Time

Time: 10:15 a.m. EST (7:15 a.m. PST, 8:30 p.m. BST, 4:15 p.m. local time)

How To Watch & Live Stream Real Madrid vs Espanyol

United States: ESPN +, ESPN Deportes.

Canada: TSN2, TSN+.

United Kingdom: Premier Sports

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.