Real Madrid vs Getafe: Predicted Lineup for La Liga Clash After More Injury Woes

Real Madrid now sit five points behind Barcelona after their win over Villarreal. It puts the pressure on Alvaro Arbeloa's side, who face Getafe at the Bernabeu on March 2 to close out Matchday 26 of La Liga.

Los Blancos are starting to see their injury list grow longer, with Kylian Mbappe set to be missing for a number of weeks with an ongoing knee issue. It likely provides an opportunity to young Gonzalo Garcia, who has done well when starting previously.

Dean Huijsen also looks set to be out of the game, but could be back for the game on Friday, March 6, against Celta Vigo. With two games in the space of five days, it could mean some rotation in the back-four from Arbeloa, who could also be missing Raul Asencio.

Rodrygo is pushing to be back in the squad, but if he does make it will likely see limited minutes having missed the past several games. The Madric coach was also asked about Franco Mastantuono and Brahim Diaz after limited minutes in 2026, so we could see them on the field at some point.

Real Madrid Predicted Lineup vs. Getafe (4-1-2-1-2)

GK: Thibaut Courtois - The Belgian still leads the league in clean sheets with 11, and another against Getafe could mean a positive result.

RB: Dani Carvajal - Arbeloa has gone with Trent over the last few big games, but a home game against Getafe may mean a start for Carvajal.

IMAGO / Sportpix

CB - Antonio Rudiger -The German may shift back over to the right-hand side of the center-back pairing, with Raul Asencio expected to be missing.

CB: David Alaba - The veteran Alaba could possibly start alongside Rudiger due to the injuries. Left-back Alvaro Carreras could also start at center-back if needed.

LB: Alvaro Carreras - With so many injuries in defensive positions, Carreras may start despite Arbeloa possibly wanting to rest him for this one.

CDM: Aurélien Tchouaméni - The Frenchman is another player who may have been in line for a rest, but limited options mean it's unlikely.

CM: Fede Valverde - We have seen the best of Valverde since moving back to midfield. The Uruguayan assisted both goals against Benfica last week.

CM: Thiago Pitarch - Camavinga had to leave Sunday's training session with a tooth problem, which could mean an opportunity for young Thiago Pitarch if he is not available.

IMAGO / PGS Photo Agency

CAM: Arda Guler - Guler is a possibility of dropping to the bench if Arbeloa chooses rotation, with Brahim Diaz and Franco Mastantuono pushing for a start.

ST: Gonzalo Garcia - Garcia should start with Mbappe out injured. The young Spaniard offers something a little different to the Frenchman.

ST: Vinicius Jr. - Vini Jr. scored again vs Benfica, and is in the best form for a while. Arbeloa has unlocked something in the Brazilian.