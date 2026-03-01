Real Madrid vs Getafe Preview: Start Time, Team News, How To Watch, Live Stream & Odds
Real Madrid play Getafe in the final game of Matchday 26 in La Liga. With Barcelona already recording a big win against Villarreal, Los Blancos now trail the leaders by five points going into the game against their city rivals.
After winning the first six league games in 2026, Real Madrid's run came to an end against Osasuna last weekend, losing 2-1 on the road. It gave Barcelona the opportunity to leapfrog their rivals which they took.
Alvaro Arbeloa's side did win in mid-week in the Champions League playoff, beating Benfica 2-1 to win 3-1 on aggregate. It booked their place in the Round of 16, where they will face a familiar foe in Manchester City.
Getafe sit in 13th place in the league standings, coming off a 1-0 home loss to Sevilla, but were down to ten men for 65 minutes of the game. Before then, they had back-to-back wins over Villarreal and Alaves, and even had two draws before then, a four-game unbeaten run.
Real Madrid won the reverse fixture 1-0 thanks to a Kylian Mbappe strike after 80 minutes, with Getafe reduced to 10 men three minutes prior. Los Blancos have owned the last eight games against Los Azulones.
Real Madrid Team News
Alvaro Arbeloa is expected to be missing Kylian Mbappe, who could be out for a few weeks. He joins Jude Bellingham, Eder Militao, Dani Ceballos, and Rodrygo on the sidelines as the injury list grows at an important part of the season.
Dean Huijsen is also a doubt for the game against Getafe, but the team are hopeful he will be back in the game if he does not make this one.
Real Madrid vs Getafe Odds
Moneyline:
Real Madrid: -320
Draw: +425
Getafe: +900
Both teams to score:
Yes: +130
No: -165
Total goals:
Real Madrid: 1.5 (Over -215; Under: +145)
Getafe: 1.5 (Over +475; Under: -1200)
Double chance:
Real Madrid or tie: -1600
Getafe or tie: +230
Real Madrid or Getafe: -650
Real Madrid vs Getafe Date
Date: Monday, March 2, 2025
Real Madrid vs Getafe Kick-Off Time
Time: 3:00 p.m. ET / 12:00 p.m. PT / 8:00 p.m. GMT (9:00 p.m. local time)
How to Watch & Live Stream Real Madrid vs Getafe
United States: ESPN +, ESPN Deportes.
Canada: TSN+.
United Kingdom: Premier Sports 1
