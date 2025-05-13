Real Madrid vs Mallorca: Odds and Prediction
Carlo Ancelotti and Real Madrid will look to bounce back from their 4-3 loss against Barcelona in El Clasico as they host ninth-placed Mallorca at the Santiago Bernabéu on Matchday 36 of La Liga on May 14.
For this game, Los Blancos will have to do without a number of their key players, as Vini Jr. and Lucas Vázquez added their names to the injury list, while Aurélien Tchouaméni is suspended for the game. Therefore, Carlo Ancelotti will only have Raul Asencio, Fran Garcia, and Jesus Vallejo as first-team defenders against Mallorca.
In their last clash against Los Bermellones, Los Merengues dominated their opponents 3-0 in the semi-final of the Supercopa, thanks to goals from Jude Bellingham, Rodrygo and a Martin Valjent own goal.
Let's have a look at the odds and prediction ahead of the game (Odds via Draftkings).
Real Madrid vs Mallorca Odds
Moneyline:
Real Madrid: -285
Draw: +390
Mallorca: +650
Both teams to score:
Yes: -115
No: -110
Total goals:
Real Madrid: 1.5 (Over: -245; Under: -525)
Mallorca: 1.5 (Over: +300;Under: -525 )
Double chance:
Real Madrid or tie: -1400
Real Madrid or Mallorca: -600
Mallorca or tie: +215
Real Madrid vs Mallorca Prediction
Despite the numerous injuries hitting the team, Real Madrid remains the favourite ahead of this game against Mallorca. Los Blancos will do everything to bounce back from their El Clasico defeat while Kylian Mbappé looks to extend his lead at the top of the Pichichi table.
Meanwhile, Mallorca registered two wins, two losses and a draw in their last five league games, with their latest outing ending in a 2-1 win over Real Valladolid, bottom of the table and already relegated from the league. Los Bermellones are sitting ninth in the La Liga table, five points behind seventh-placed Celta Vigo as they are chasing a European seat.
For this game, Carlo Ancelotti will undoubtedly have to count on Real Madrid's youth team players, as only Fran Garcia, Jesus Vallejo, and Raul Asensio are available in defence. Though the numerous injuries they sustained this season have negatively impacted their La Liga and Champions League hopes, they have shown resiliency. They should be able to pull through and edge past Mallorca at home tomorrow.
Prediction: Real Madrid
