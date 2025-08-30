Real Madrid vs Mallorca Preview: Start Time, Team News, How To Watch, Live Stream, & Odds
Real Madrid will take on Mallorca at the Santiago Bernabéu on August 30, on Matchday 3 of La Liga, as they look to secure a third consecutive win to start the season.
Last week, Xabi Alonso's men put in a dominant performance to secure a 3-0 away victory over newly promoted side Real Oviedo, with Kylian Mbappé at the double and Vini Jr. capping off their great collective outing with a late goal.
In their opening La Liga game, Mallorca fell to a heavy 3-0 home loss at the hands of FC Barcelona, before securing a late 1-1 draw against Celta Vigo, capping off a disappointing start to their 2025-2026 campaign.
In their latest encounter, Los Blancos pulled off a dramatic 2-1 comeback win against Mallorca, sealed by Jacobo Ramon's first goal of the season in the dying moments. Los Blancos have a strong record over Los Bermellones, winning eight of their last ten and scoring 23 goals. However, Mallorca have won a few times at the Bernabéu, but not since 2009.
Here are the last five La Liga meetings between the two sides:
Date
Result
May 14, 2025
Real Madrid 2–1 Mallorca
January 9, 2025
Real Madrid 3–0 Mallorca
August 18, 2024
Mallorca 1–1 Real Madrid
April 13, 2024
Mallorca 0–1 Real Madrid
January 3, 2024
Real Madrid 1–0 Mallorca
Real Madrid Team News vs Mallorca
Xabi Alonso has no new injuries in his squad ahead of their clash with Mallorca at home. However, Jude Bellingham, Endrick, Ferland Mendy, and Eduardo Camavinga are still sidelined with injuries. However, except for the England international, all the remaining injured Real Madrid players made their return to training and could be part of Alonso's group for their next games.
Real Madrid vs Mallorca Odds
Let's have a look at the odds and prediction ahead of the game (Odds via Draftkings).
Moneyline:
Real Madrid: - 475
Draw: - 600
Mallorca: - 1100
Both teams to score:
Yes: +135
No: -170
Total goals:
Real Madrid: 1.5 (Over:-360 ; Under:+225 )
Mallorca: 1.5 (Over: +500 ; Under: -1400 )
Double chance:
Real Madrid or tie: -3500
Real Mallorca or Mallorca: -1100
Mallorca or tie: +370
Real Madrid vs Mallorca Date
Date: Saturday, August 30, 2025
Real Madrid vs Mallorca Kick-Off Time
Time: 3:30 p.m. EST (12:30 p.m. PST, 8:30 p.m. BST, 9:30 p.m. local time)
How To Watch & Live Stream Real Madrid vs Mallorca
United States: ESPN +, ESPN Deportes.
Canada: TSN2, TSN+.
United Kingdom: Premier Sports, Disney +
