Real Madrid vs Marseille: Predicted Lineup for Champions League Clash

Real Madrid begin their 2025-26 Champions League campaign on September 16, as they face off against Olympique de Marseille at the Santiago Bernabéu.

Coming off their fourth consecutive victory in La Liga against Real Sociedad despite being down to 10 men, Los Blancos will look to continue their impressive run of form against Roberto De Zerbi's team.

Xabi Alonso will be without Antonio Rudiger who has been ruled out for the next few months. Jude Bellingham and Eduardo Camavinga are back in the squad, but the Spanish head coach will likely not want to rush them back.

Here is the Real Madrid lineup that could face Olympique de Marseille on September 13.

Real Madrid Predicted Lineup vs. Marseille (4-3-3)

IMAGO / AOP.Press

GK: Thibault Courtois - As usual, Thibault Courtois is the number one option at his position, playing a massive role in Madrid's success over the years.

RB: Trent Alexander-Arnold - After being benched once again this weekend against Real Sociedad, the Englishman should be given a starting berth by his coach for Madrid's first Champions League game of the new season.

CB: Eder Militao - With Antonio Rudiger sidelined for three months following his injury, Eder Militao should be the one partnering Dean Huijsen in the heart of Madrid's backline against Marseille.

CB: Dean Huijsen - After his controversial red card against La Real, the Spanish international will start against Marseille in their Champions League debut.

LB: Álvaro Carreras - The Spanish left-back is having a fantastic start with Los Merengues this season and should be the one starting on the left flank of Madrid's defence.

CM: Fede Valverde - The Uruguay international is a key player in Xabi Alonso's system, his activity in Madrid's midfield is crucial to their success.

CM: Aurélien Tchouaméni - Certainly Madrid's best midfielder so far this season, he has been very important for his side since Xabi Alonso's arrival.

CM: Arda Guler - The Turkish star is having a superb start this season, showicasing his great playmaker abilities in his new role under Xabi Alonso.

RW Franco Mastantuono - The Argentine was rested against Real Sociedad and should be back in the starting lineup against De Zerbi's team.

LW: Vinicius Jr. - The Brazil international is back to his best, showcasing his pace and ability to get past opponents. His qualities will be key to take down Marseille and open their Champions League campaign with a win.

ST: Kylian Mbappé - The French superstar is in amazing form at the moment and will face a team he knows perfectly, having scored 10 goals in 16 games against them during his time with PSG and Monaco.