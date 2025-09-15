Real Madrid will host Olympique de Marseille at the Santiago Bernabéu to open their Champions League campaign on September 16.

Xabi Alonso and his team won all four games to start the season, as they managed a 2-1 away victory against Real Sociedad. This was despite being down to 10 men, following Dean Huijsen's controversial first red card. Meanwhile, Kylian Mbappé continued his goalscoring streak as he scored his fourth league goal of the season.

Despite a rocky start, Les Phocéens secured two victories in their first four league games, with a dominant 4-0 home victory against Lorient in their latest outing. Roberto De Zerbi's team has registered the arrival of several high-profile players, including 2018 World Cup winner Benjamin Pavard, as they make their return to the competition since 2022.

The two teams faced off only four times in the competition, with Real Madrid winning all of their games against Marseille. In their last clash in 2009, Los Blancos took down Marseille 3-1 at the Velodrome thanks to Raul Albiol and Cristiano Ronaldo's brace.

Here are the last four Champions League meetings between the two sides:

Date Result December 8, 2009 Olympique de Marseille 1-3 Real Madrid September 30, 2009 Real Madrid 3-0 Olympique de Marseille November 26, 2003 Olympique de Marseille 1-2 Real Madrid September 16, 2003 Real Madrid 4-2 Olympique de Marseille

Real Madrid Team News vs Marseille

Antonio Rudiger suffered an injury to the rectus femoris muscle in his left leg in training and is expected to miss the next three months of competition. Additionally, Xabi Alonso and his team received a massive injury boost as Jude Bellingham and Eduardo Camavinga made their return to the squad as they return from injury. It will be unlikely that they play any part of the game.

Real Madrid vs Marseille Odds

Let's have a look at the odds and prediction ahead of the game (Odds via Draftkings).

Moneyline:

Real Madrid : -280

Marseille: +650

Both teams to score:

Yes: -160

No: +125

Total goals:

Real Madrid: 1.5 (Over: -320 ; Under: +205 )

Marseille: 1.5 (Over: +230 ; Under: -370 )

Double chance:

Real Madrid or tie: -1100

Real Madrid or Marseille: -700

Marseille or tie: +225

Real Madrid vs Marseille Date

Date: Tuesday, September 16, 2025

Real Madrid vs Marseille Kick-Off Time

Time: 3:00 p.m. EST (12:00 p .m. PST, 9:00 p.m. local time)

How To Watch & Live Stream Real Madrid vs Marseille

United States: Paramount +, DAZN (US).

Canada: DAZN Canada.

United Kingdom: TNT Sports 1 (also via Discovery +).

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.