Real Oviedo vs Real Madrid: Confirmed Starting Lineup Announced for La Liga Match

Real Madrid is facing Real Oviedo at the Carlos Tartiere Stadium in their second La Liga game of the season on August 24. In their opening league game, Los Blancos edged past 10-man Osasuna in a 1-0 home victory thanks to Kylian Mbappé's first goal of the season from the spot.

In the victory, Xabi Alonso gave their Real Madrid debut to Álvaro Carreras and Franco Mastantuono while summer transfers Trent Alexander-Arnold and Dean Huijsen played their first game at the Santiago Bernabéu with the club.

For this game against newly promoted side Real Oviedo, Xabi Alonso operated to four changes to his starting XI from the Osasuna victory, giving his first start to Franco Mastantuono, while club Captain Dani Carvajal earns his first start since coming back from injury.

Meanwhile, Antonio Rudiger who returned from suspension will replace Eder Militao and partner Dean Huijsen in the heart of Los Blancos' backline. Additionally, Rodrygo is set to start alongside Kylian Mbappé in Madrid's frontline with Vini Jr. set to debut this game on the bench.

Real Madrid Starting XI vs Real Oviedo:

1. Courtois

2. Carvajal

22. Rudiger

24. Huisjen

18. Carreras

8. Valverde

15. Guler

14. Tchouaméni

30. Mastantuono

9. Mbappe

11. Rodrygo.