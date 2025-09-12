Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid: Predicted Lineup for La Liga Clash

Real Madrid travel to the Anoeta to face Real Sociedad on Matchday 4 of La Liga on September 12. Ahead of the international break, Xabi Alonso's team secured their third consecutive win of the season with a narrow 2-1 home victory against Mallorca.

Los Blancos will now look to keep their momentum going after the international window as they sit at the top of the La Liga table level on point with Athletic Bilbao, with a perfect record.

As for the Txuri-urdin, they are looking for their first victory this season after a very disappointing start as they sit in the second half of the table with only two points.

Here is the Real Madrid lineup that could face Real Sociedad on September 13.

Real Madrid Predicted Lineup vs. Real Sociedad (4-3-3)

GK: Thibault Courtois - The Belgian goalkeeper is a key player at his position and has been for years. He will look to keep his third clean sheet of the season.

RB: Trent Alexander-Arnold - The Englishman was able to rest throughout the international window, he should therefore be in perfect shape to start against La Real.

CB: Eder Militao - With Antonio Rudiger coming back from international duty injured, Eder Militao is set to start alongside Dean Huijsen.

CB: Dean Huijsen - Huijsen has put in solid performances so far with Madrid and is a key player in Alonso's team; he will therefore earn a starting role against the Txuri-urdin.

LB: Álvaro Carreras - Carreras is Xabi Alonso's first option at this position after his impressive outings in Madrid's first three games this season. He is one of four players who have played every minute in the first three games.

CM: Fede Valverde - The Uruguay international should start alongside Guler and Tchouaméni in midfield; however, he could also be rested after the international window.

CM: Aurélien Tchouaméni - He is one of the most important player of the squad, his qualities are almost unmatched in the team. It would be a surprise to see him start on the bench.

CM: Arda Guler - Guler is settling very well in his new role in midfield and should start against Sociedad.

RW Mastantuono - The Argentine could start against La Real, which would be his third consecutive start with Madrid. However, Xabi Alonso could rest him after the international break and Rodrygo or Brahim could take his spot.

LW: Vinicius Jr. - The Brazil international was rested during the international window and is slowly getting back to his best self with Los Blancos.

ST: Kylian Mbappé - The Frenchman just recently became France's second all-time goalscorer. He will look to keep his scoring run going against Real Sociedad.