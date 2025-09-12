Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid Preview: Start Time, Team News, How To Watch, Live Stream, & Odds

Real Madrid are back in La Liga action after the international break, as they travel to San Sebastián to face Real Sociedad on September 13. Los Blancos hold a two-point lead over rivals Barcelona after the first three games and will want to maintain that cushion at least.

Xabi Alonso's team won all three games to start the season, conceding just one goal in the previous match against Mallorca. They have also conceded the fewest big chances in their three games out of the 20 La Liga teams. Kylian Mbappe has continued his hot streak for France, scoring twice, adding to his three goals for Real Madrid.

Txuri-Urdin are still without a win, having drawn two games and lost one. After drawing against Valencia and Espanyol, they had a shock loss to Real Oviedo. It's been a tough start for new head coach Sergio Francisco, who could be under pressure if they don't put in a good performance against Los Blancos.

The two teams have faced off 183 times, with Real Madrid winning 102. With 601 goals in all those games, the average is over three goals per game, so don't expect to see a clean sheet in this one. In the last three meetings at Real Arena, the home team has failed to score, with Los Blancos winning all three.

Here are the last five La Liga meetings between the two sides:

Date Result May 24, 2025 Real Madrid 2-0 Real Sociedad September 14, 2024 Real Sociedad 0-2 Real Madrid April 26, 2024 Real Sociedad 0-1 Real Madrid September 17, 2023 Real Madrid 2-1 Real Sociedad May 2, 2023 Real Sociedad 2-0 Real Madrid

Real Madrid Team News vs Real Sociedad

Real Madrid reported no new injuries after the international break, as several key players did not join their respective national teams. Eduardo Camavinga has been ruled out as he continues to recover from his injury, but Xabi Alonso is hopeful he will be back soon.

Jude Bellingham is back in light training and could return quicker than expected, which is positive news for the team. Ferland Mendy and Endrick are also still unavailable.

Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid Odds

Let's have a look at the odds and prediction ahead of the game (Odds via Draftkings).

Moneyline:

Real Sociedad: +425

Draw: +330

Real Madrid: -165

Both teams to score:

Yes: -125

No: +100

Total goals:

Real Sociedad: 1.5 (Over:+250 ; Under: -425 )

Real Madrid: 1.5 (Over: -160 ; Under: +110 )

Double chance:

Real Sociedad or tie: +135

Real Sociedad or Real Madrid: -450

Real Madrid or tie: -650

Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid Date

Date: Saturday, September 13, 2025

Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid Kick-Off Time

Time: 12:15 p.m. EST (9:15 a.m. PST, 4:15 p.m. local time)

How To Watch & Live Stream Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid

United States: ESPN +, ESPN Deportes.

Canada: TSN2, TSN+.

United Kingdom: Premier Sports,

