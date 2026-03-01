Transcript: Álvaro Arbeloa Asked About Rodrygo Ahead of Real Madrid vs Getafe

Real Madrid face Getafe in a city derby, with three points vital to reduce the lead at the top of the table back to two points after Barcelona's win.

Kylian Mbappe has been ruled out of the game, and Alvaro Arbeloa gave the media an update on his recovery. He was also pleased to have Rodrygo very close to a return, and the Brazilian could see minutes.

There were also some words regarding young midfield sensation Thiago Pitarch, who saw some minutes against Benfica due to recent injuries.

🎙️ @AArbeloa17 🎙️

📺 Press conference ➡️ RM Play — Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) March 1, 2026

Arbeloa spoke to the media ahead of the La Liga game against Getafe. Read on to know what he said (via RealMadrid.com).

“We are very eager, focused, and aware of the difficulty of the opponent. Getafe is a very well-organized team with a coach who always brings out the best in his players and his team. They are always a very tough opponent. We felt this in the first leg, and as visitors, they are also capable of playing very tight matches and often steering the game to their advantage. We know the challenge ahead and are very focused and excited to play at home, in front of our fans, and to secure the three points.” Alvaro Arbeloa

Q: Mbappé's Recovery:

Arbeloa: “As I mentioned the other day, we are very clear about what is happening, what has been happening, and what we want now: for him to fully recover from these discomforts so he can return at 100%, with maximum confidence and the greatest possible security, ensuring he feels completely recovered and those minor discomforts disappear.”

“We will take it day by day and monitor the progress. He will see how he feels, how he recovers, and how the evolution goes. At this moment, it is better not to set deadlines because it’s essentially discomfort, and we need to proceed day by day to see how he feels, and based on that, we will make decisions. We want him to return at 100%, and when that happens, he will come back. Kylian was not at the Bernabéu on Wednesday with the rest of his teammates because he had permission from his coach.”

Q: Vini Jr.

Arbeloa: “I don’t know if I’ve pressed any specific button. The credit is his, as he is a fantastic and extraordinary footballer. My only credit, if I have any, is giving him a lot of confidence, care, and trying to encourage his teammates to look for him and, above all, to find him in situations where he can showcase his talent and abilities: taking on opponents, dribbling, running into space, creating one-on-one situations, or as he did the other day, sprinting. He is a decisive, fundamental player, and as a coach, my only task is to create as many situations as possible where Vini Jr. can exploit his qualities, which will make us play better and become more dangerous.”

Vinicius celebrates scoring from the spot against Real Sociedad | IMAGO / CordonPress

Q: Thiago Pitarch:

Arbeloa: “He is a boy who quickly shows what he can bring to this team or any team he’s part of. He is extremely dynamic, with great energy, work ethic, and mobility. His greatest strength is his tremendous personality and his constant desire for the ball. He is the type of player who, even when under pressure, doesn’t feel pressured. He has played very important minutes, and I understand why people might be surprised that he was able to make his debut in a Champions League knockout round when the tie was far from decided. But if he did, it’s because I had total confidence in him doing what I’ve seen him do many times.”

“If it had been a final instead of a round of 16, I would have put him in just the same because I know his capabilities, his personality, and what he can offer. The academy players have an even easier time understanding what I want from them on the field because we know each other very well and have been working together for a long time. I believe Thiago will continue to enjoy opportunities with the first team because he is earning his minutes on the field, and in training, it’s a pleasure to have a player like him. We will continue to see him on the pitch.”

Q: Rodrygo's return:

Arbeloa: “He must be very important. He already was before I arrived and before the injury he suffered. He can be a fundamental and decisive player. He has been demonstrating his quality here at Real Madrid for many years and what he can contribute, whether he plays on the right wing, the left wing, or upfront. In all three attacking positions, he can provide us with great control, vision, and finishing. He is a very complete player and difficult to defend against. He also has one-on-one skills. He will give us many options, and I was very eager to have him back. Hopefully, he can accumulate minutes and gain more importance in the team.”

IMAGO / Pressinphoto

Q: Have you considered moving Brahim or Mastantuono back to make room for them in the team?

Arbeloa: “Everyone has a place in the lineup. It’s not about a fixed system or a rigid way of playing, quite the opposite. The good thing will be that with the different skills and attributes of our players, they can provide different things, often even during the same match. Normally, when you make changes, it’s not because the player being substituted is performing poorly in 99% of cases, but because you want something different, something the incoming player can provide. We have many players, and now with the return of Rodrygo, who can offer us many things in various positions, and he’s even a unique player compared to what we already have in each position he plays. The variety of players we have gives us more possibilities.”

Q: Few changes in the starting eleven:

Arbeloa: “It’s always easier to try to create a core group and build from there by adding players. We haven’t had that preseason time or even many days of work. For a coach, it’s important to have all those automatisms, for the team to play with their eyes closed, to react as one to the different situations that may arise in a match, and it will be easier to do it this way so that later the players can integrate into the team’s rhythm. Also, because many players are performing at a high level and earning that continuity on the pitch.”

Q: The schedules of upcoming league matches:

Arbeloa: “The most logical thing has been done, considering the Champions League tie we have, as well as Atlético and Barcelona. In this case, the most logical decision has been made.”

Q: The Champions League tie against Manchester City:

Arbeloa: “It will be an exciting duel between two great clubs and a matchup that madridistas and the Bernabéu enjoy because of the stature of the opponent. When the time comes, we will prepare to the fullest, knowing the challenges it will bring. As for the timing of this tie, it’s something that has been done for a long time, and evidently, it can condition you a little, like everything.”

Q: What goes through a player’s mind in a World Cup year?

Arbeloa: “As a player, I didn’t understand anything other than giving everything I had when playing for my club and, when called up for the national team, giving everything for my country and the national team. I don’t understand players holding back, avoiding challenges, being afraid of injuries, or thinking of anything other than giving their maximum for Real Madrid. That’s what I’m seeing in the team, and I’m sure it will continue to be that way in the months ahead. There is no better way to prepare for a World Cup than to perform well for your team, build confidence, and play well for your club. That’s what the day-to-day gives you, and that’s what I expect from the players.”