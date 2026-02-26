Transcript: Alvaro Arbeloa Discusses Long Injury List After Real Madrid's Win Over Benfica

Real Madrid booked their spot in the Champions League Round of 16, beating Benfica over two legs. After their 1-0 win in Lisbon, it was a 2-1 home win that ensured their name would be in the draw on Friday, February 27.

Vinicius Jr. scored the winner as he did in the first leg, with Alvaro Arbeloa telling the media that the Brazilian deserved that moment.

The Spaniard also gave everybody an update on Kylian Mbappe, who missed out with a knee injury. It's a problem that has persisted throughout 2026 and is becoming a concern for Arbeloa.

👔 @aarbeloa17: "We managed to equalize quickly, and the second half was better than the first."

Alvaro Arbeloa spoke to the media after Real Madrid's win against Benfica in the Champions League playoff. (per Real Madrid).

“Not every day are the second halves better than the first. Perhaps my halftime talks are better than my pre-game talks. I'll have to take a look at that. In the first leg, we had a great first half, and today Benfica pressed us a lot and made things very difficult for us. Fortunately, we managed to equalize quickly, and it was a shame about the disallowed goal by Güler. We improved as the game went on. It’s true that whenever we adjust something that is troubling us, we manage to fix it in the second half, and that’s also good news.” Alvaro Arbeloa

Q: Vini Jr.'s excellent form:

Arbeloa: “I'm happy for the great goal he scored, because he deserves it and for the form he’s in. Without Mbappé, he is even more important, and I’m very happy for him because I think he truly deserves it.”

Q: Mbappé's absence:

Arbeloa: “He had to leave training yesterday, and on other days he has felt discomfort. After yesterday’s training, I spoke with him, and we consulted with the medical team. We believed it was best for him to stop and recover 100%, so he can return in top form and confidence without discomfort for what’s ahead. He’s very important, and from now on, we’ll wait. Let’s see if it’s a matter of days, and hopefully, it won’t take too long, but we’ll take the necessary time for Mbappé to regain confidence and for the discomfort to disappear.”

Q: Is it discomfort or an injury?

Arbeloa: “I couldn’t tell you the difference between discomfort and an injury. When he stops, it’s because we believe it’s necessary since he doesn’t feel comfortable or at ease. If he doesn’t play, it’s because I understand he’s injured. When discomfort prevents you from playing, if we want to call it an injury, we can call it an injury, but it seems to be, and I hope it is, not a serious injury, a minor issue, and he can return in a few days or weeks. We have a diagnosis, but I’m not the one to disclose such data about the players’ health. We are very clear about what was happening, what has happened, and what’s happening now. We want him to recover, be at 100%, and that’s why we decided he should stop.”

Q: Absences:

Arbeloa: “Without Mbappé, without Bellingham, without Militão, without Rodrygo. Without all these very important players, fundamental ones with great quality. That’s why today’s game is even more important, and qualifying in this tie against a great team that we managed to beat in both matches is even more significant. This strengthens the group a lot, showing that even with all these absences, we can compete and win matches like today’s.”

Q: Praise for Valverde:

Arbeloa: “I told him I also want Ancelotti's goals and assists. Why not ask for everything? Fede has been showing me his level since I arrived, the importance he has for me as a player. He’s a captain, practically an extension of me on the field, and is one of the leaders, representing very well what a Real Madrid player should be. I’m very happy and proud of the level he’s showing, how he’s playing, and his commitment because he’s another player who, even with discomfort, doesn’t want to stop; he wants to keep going and play.”

“In the first half, he was changing positions occasionally because, after a corner or losing position in a play, they have to be able to switch positions in attack and defense. We’re doing that well. In the second half, when Mastantuono came on, we moved Fede to the left and pushed Güler back a bit. I felt Fede is fundamental for us, no matter which side he plays on, and that’s why we kept him on the field.”

Q: Possible opponent in the round of 16:

Arbeloa: “I’m just happy to be in the draw, which was tonight’s goal. People have already gotten used to a Manchester City matchup, as it’s now six or seven years in a row. That’s many, but I’m sure we’ll face them again. The opponent doesn’t matter because it will be an incredibly difficult tie, especially knowing we’ll play the second leg away. Both opponents will be tough to beat.”

Q: Returning to Portugal:

Arbeloa: “Portuguese teams have a lot of quality, are always very competitive, and playing the second leg there will be very challenging. Let’s see what happens on Friday. If I’m not mistaken, our Youth League team has also drawn Sporting de Portugal. Let’s see what the draw brings. If we have to return to Portugal, I’d be delighted to go back to a neighboring country with which we have a great relationship, and that city brings back great memories for me. It will always be special for all Madridistas. It will surely be a great tie.”

Q: Mourinho:

Arbeloa: “I haven’t seen or spoken with him. I’ve been with the Benfica staff and sent him greetings and regards.”