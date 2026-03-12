Transcript: Alvaro Arbeloa Praises Team After Real Madrid's Win Over Manchester City

A Fede Valverde hat trick put Real Madrid in a great position after the Champions League Round of 16 first leg against Manchester City.

It was a huge performance from Los Blancos, with head coach Alvaro Arbeloa mentioning several players who had big performances, including Valverde.

The Spaniard also understands that the job is not done, and expects a tough 90 minutes at the Etihad next week.

Alvaro Arbeloa spoke to the media after Real Madrid's win against Manchester City in the Champions League Round of 16. (per Real Madrid).

“I’m very happy for the fans because they deserved a night like this after the season we’re having. They enjoyed it a lot, and I’m happy for my players because it’s not easy to manage everything they’ve had to deal with. We know the demands of Real Madrid, but there are many circumstances that aren’t helping us. Very happy for the effort, for the work they’ve done, because they believed in themselves and pushed non-stop. They deserved a night like this. It seems like we’re celebrating, but we still have 90 minutes of great suffering in Manchester, and that’s the first thing I told them. It’s not over. I know and they know the players in the opposing locker room well, the atmosphere that always exists in Manchester, and the coach, who will analyze the game 747 times. We have 90 minutes of a tough battle ahead if we want to advance.” Alvaro Arbeloa

Q: Praise for Valverde:

Arbeloa: “Very happy for him. Many times, I have thought that in the end, he might end up hating me for being so insistent with him and for the constant talks I have with him to convey how important he is for the locker room. He is the Juanito of the 21st century. He is a player who perfectly represents what Real Madrid is. He is one of the leaders and will continue to be for a long time. If the fans feel represented by someone, it is him. The night he had today fills me with pride because he deserves it, and it is a reward for all his sacrifice, for pushing forward when things go wrong, for always being the first, for leading by example, and for leading in the way he does.”

“He has played in every position. We wanted Fede to be more aggressive and to threaten the backline of City, knowing that with Arda and Brahim, if their center-backs decided to step up, they would have spaces to run, along with Vini Jr. He made an enormous effort and contributed a lot to Trent in defensive tasks. He scored three goals and had an outstanding match. The good thing about having a player like him is that he can do very well in any position, depending on what we need in each match. He has many qualities to excel inside or outside, as he did today. The important thing is what he transmits and what he means to his teammates.”

👔 @aarbeloa17: "Valverde is the Juanito of the 21st century."

Q: The second leg:

Arbeloa: “We have won a match, and it has been a great night for the boys and the Bernabéu, but in this club, we celebrate titles, not victories. Especially not victories that, for now, haven’t taken us anywhere or secured any advancement. We are in the middle of the tie, three goals ahead, but we are facing a rival that, if we relax even a little, will make us pay for it. I am very clear about that. We have to learn from many times when we have been overturned after leading 3-0. No overconfidence, recover well, and prepare for a tough battle in Manchester.”

“The idea has to be the same: fight every minute, give it all, and hurt them with the ball. We need to hurt them with the ball and rest with it. It’s a pity we didn’t score a few more goals, but the players did an excellent job. Now it’s time to rest and focus on Elche.”

Q: Did you think this could happen, or was it more of a wish?

Arbeloa: “Belief. Didn’t I sound convincing? Considering the opponent we faced and seeing the team Pep fielded and the players he brought on in the second half, we are talking about one of the best squads in Europe. Not just 11 players but 20 excellent ones, at a very high level. Given how they were playing, with so many consecutive wins and a very high performance. We, with many injuries to key players, leaders, and players who make a difference in these matches. We are Real Madrid, and this team is capable of everything, not inferior to anyone. I said we would look them in the eye, and we did. Everything I say is because I believe in it, and today it has been proven that, occasionally, not often, I can be right.”

Q: How much credit does Arbeloa get for Real Madrid’s performance today?

Arbeloa: “First of all, I don’t even come close to wanting to compare myself to Guardiola, with his history in football, what he has won, and all that he represents. He is one of our great rivals. Every time we have managed to surpass him, it magnifies Real Madrid. I am filled with happiness by the commitment and effort of this team. That they believed in the plan we had and executed it as they did, from start to finish, is commendable. We had days to prepare for this match, something that hasn’t happened with many others. Everything we worked on came out on the field, and it is a great reward for the players to see that what you prepare has its reward.”

Q: Does this match mark a turning point?

Arbeloa: “I’m not a fortune teller. After the match against Getafe, I was talking to them about things we are working on and things we are doing. I mentioned Groundhog Day, and no one knew what it was. I asked if they had seen the movie Groundhog Day and no one had seen it. That means I’m very old. Asencio told me it was released ten years before he was born... I want them to believe that they are very good, but we need to be a very good team. When we step on the field, we must know what we want to do, how we can hurt the opponent, and how we need to defend. That is achieved by thinking collectively because this is about being a team, fighting, and having a plan.”

“Just like the other day in Vigo, it was a big step for us because of how we played. On Saturday, we need to prove it again against a team that is playing for a lot, that will give their maximum effort, and has had the whole week to prepare. Rest up, and hopefully, this is a turning point, and we come out on Saturday against Elche knowing what we need to do to win.”

Q: Mendy’s substitution due to injury:

Arbeloa: “It’s still too early to know, but it’s unlikely he’ll make it for Tuesday. Tests will need to be done, but it’s difficult for him to be ready. I want to thank him because we were taking a risk after such a long time without playing two consecutive matches. But he is an exceptional guy and has shown his ability as a footballer and the level he has in the 90 minutes in Vigo and the 45 today.”

Q: Vini Jr.’s penalty and the team’s designated takers:

Arbeloa: “The penalty taker is Vini Jr., and I’m very happy to see how the Bernabéu reacted and how they applauded him.

Q: Another great performance by Courtois:

Arbeloa: “I never like comparisons, but I don’t know if I’ve ever seen anything like him in goal. It’s clear that there have been great goalkeepers in history, but what we are seeing him do at Real Madrid, I don’t know if we’ve seen anyone else do it. He gives you an extra lifeline in every match. We are incredibly fortunate to have him and the security he provides. We know that the opponent will have to do many things right and almost impossible shots to score against him.”

Q: Thiago's Outstanding Performance

Arbeloa: "I understand that doubts may arise when putting an 18-year-old in such a decisive match. From the very first day you asked me about him, I was very clear about what he could bring, his personality, and the work he puts in. He’s a player who, because of what he conveys, has earned a tremendous and well-deserved ovation from the fans. He represents the Real Madrid academy very well, which we need to value much more. And if it’s not valued externally, then it should be internally. Here, the best players in the world come in, players for whom you have to pay a very high transfer fee, but these young talents deserve an opportunity and to be appreciated. It's very important for a locker room to have people who understand what Real Madrid means, and academy players like Carvajal, who has been and continues to be very important. I’m very happy with the outstanding match Thiago delivered, the ovation he received, and the minutes Manuel Ángel got.”