Transcript: Alvaro Arbeloa Talks Consistency After Real Madrid's Win Over Elche

Real Madrid transferred their Champions League form into La Liga, beating Elche 4-1 at the Bernabeu, with the final goal a wonder strike from his own half from Arda Guler.

Alvaro Arbeloa spoke about Brahim Díaz and Vinícius Jr., while also providing further updates on Kylian Mbappé ahead of the Manchester City game.

The head coach was also not concerned with how many goals are not coming from forwards. He wants that to continue when Mbappe returns.

👔 @aarbeloa17: "It was a perfect night."

🎙️ Press conference ➡️ RM Play — Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) March 14, 2026

Alvaro Arbeloa spoke to the media after Real Madrid's home win against Elche in La Liga. (per Real Madrid).

“This match was very important for us. I made a lineup thinking about winning, knowing that we made a big effort on Wednesday and we have to do so again on Tuesday. It was necessary to win, and we achieved that with the effort of players who, since I arrived, have constantly shown me what Real Madrid means to them. I hope all madridismo recognizes the effort they are making and how they are giving everything for Real Madrid. Hopefully, we can have a season that ends happily for all madridismo. This must be acknowledged to a very committed squad with many injuries, and many of them are stepping up and pushing forward. With the help of the academy players as well, who are doing exceptionally well and received a big ovation from all the players. I want to thank them for how they are being welcomed, cared for, helped, and advised. It has been a perfect night.” Alvaro Arbeloa

Q: Is this the best moment of the season?

Arbeloa: “We have had very good moments, but we have lacked a bit of consistency. We have talked at times about the famous peaks, where it seems like we are going upwards and then we have a match where it feels like that small step backward undoes everything. I am very happy and we still have a lot of room for improvement. The match the other day reflects what we need to be. We are a team with a lot of talent, but if we don’t all work hard, run, press, and support each other, it will be difficult to win any League match. We need to be a very humble and committed team when it comes to work. If we do that, good things will come.”

Q: Ten of the last eleven goals have not been scored by forwards:

Arbeloa: “We need that and when Mbappé returns, we will still need them to keep scoring. When Kylian is there, he will finish many plays, but we are seeing that others can help us, and that’s what we need to keep doing when Mbappé returns to the team. We are very excited to see them continue scoring goals and spreading joy.”

IMAGO / DeFodi Images

Q: Fran García:

Arbeloa: “I want to thank him because playing well, training well, having a good attitude, being a good teammate and professional—I'm not going to say it’s easy when you’re playing—but what he does every day is challenging. Playing the way he is playing without having the continuity, as you said, that I haven’t given him, is very difficult. Also, training as he is, being a teammate who helps others and who has never shown a bad attitude towards me, his teammates, or anyone on thestaff. I have to publicly thank him. I wish I had 25 Fran Garcías on the team because they make life easier.”

Q: Will Asencio play on Tuesday?

Arbeloa: “I don’t know.”

Q: Is it necessary for an academy player to play for a higher-level team before joining the first team or not?

Arbeloa: “Every case is different from what I’ve seen. In my case, I had to leave to come back, but we have Nacho, who is an example of great success as a player who was patient and spent 15 years on the first team. Or Carvajal, who left for a year, came back, and has also been here for another 15 years. I think every case is different, and taking that step at the elite level helps players develop a lot and get the minutes, which are very hard to come by here. What’s important is that there are academy players in the Real Madrid first team. They are very necessary for what they bring, for the DNA they carry within, and for what they represent. I hope that in the future, whoever is in this chair, we will always see academy players in the first team.”

IMAGO / Sports Press Photo

Q: Was Valverde’s goal in Balaídos key to the current moment you’re experiencing?

Arbeloa: “I have never experienced a toxic atmosphere since I’ve been on the first team. That victory in Balaídos was the 1-0 to beat City. I told the players that if we wanted to have any chance of qualifying next Tuesday, we had to win today. If we hadn’t won today, for me, it would have been much harder to advance in the knockout stage. That’s why today’s match was so important to me. The great effort the players have made is worth it because we have a very tough match, but coming off a victory like today’s gives us a lot of energy, morale, and it will surely help us on Tuesday.”

Q: The return of Mbappé:

Arbeloa: “Tomorrow we will train in Valdebebas, and we will test Kylian. I will talk to him to see how he feels and his sensations. I hope he is available and can help us in Manchester. That would be great news.”

Q: How is Brahim?

Arbeloa: “He is happy because all players are happy when they play, when they feel important, and when they perform as he is doing. Being at the Africa Cup of Nations meant there were weeks when he wasn’t with me when I arrived, and he has had to be very patient and work very well. In the end, opportunities always come, and they need to be ready to seize them, which is what he is doing, working exceptionally well. The other day, he had an outstanding match against Manchester City. We need him to help us as he is doing. He is a player with a lot of quality between the lines, he moves very well, has options on both flanks, and works very hard, which is what I ask of him. To give it his all when he’s on the pitch, and that’s what he’s doing.”

🤍 @Brahim reaches 1️⃣5️⃣0️⃣ matches in a Real Madrid shirt! pic.twitter.com/au5pXugzVQ — Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) March 14, 2026

Q: On Vini Jr.:

Arbeloa: “I’ve thanked him for the enormous effort he has made and is making over the last two months. I don’t know if it’s the first time I’ve taken him off the field. Playing as many minutes as he is requires a tremendous effort and sacrifice on his part. I need players with that spirit, that leadership, that desire to push and row when things are tough. Rest up because on Tuesday, we have to run again.”