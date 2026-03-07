Transcript: Alvaro Arbeloa Talks Turning Point After Real Madrid's Win Over Celta Vigo

Real Madrid knew it was a must-win against Celta Vigo, and they delivered thanks to a late goal from Fede Valverde. It puts them one point behind Barcelona, who play later this weekend.

Head coach Alvaro Arbeloa hopes the win is a turning point in the title race after back-to-back losses previously in the league.

He was also asked about taking Arda Guler off early in the second half for an academy player, and substituted Ferland Mendy's minutes.

"There are still many points left, 33 if I’m not mistaken, and at this stage, it’s almost as if the league hasn’t started yet. There’s a lot left, because all the matches now are against teams that have their own objectives, and each game is going to be a battle. Today, we came here with 10 absentees, if I’m not mistaken, and the performance the players delivered on a pitch like this deserves a lot of credit." Alvaro Arbeloa

Q: On Personality:

Arbeloa: "We all know how tough and difficult Balaídos is and how Celta has been playing football recently, with the confidence they’ve had. So I’m very happy, especially for the personality, for the people who wanted to come, who wanted to push and in a difficult moment wanted to step up. As I said yesterday, these are the moments when you see theReal Madridplayers, and today I saw many of them."

Q: What did Real Madrid play for today?

Arbeloa: "To win the game, which is what Real Madrid plays for. That was our objective today."

Q: On Thiago:

Arbeloa: “You asked me about him the other day in the press conference, and I’ll repeat it again. I think we need to give a lot of credit to what Thiago did today, once again. For the personality he has, the effort, and that ability to press one, two, or three times in a row. How he wants the ball, how he doesn’t lose it when under pressure, and how he always tries to find the best option. He’s a player who touches and moves, who’s constantly available. To attack these kinds of defenses, we need dynamic players like him, capable of making one, two, three, or ten runs even if they don’t receive the ball."

Q: Academy Players:

Arbeloa: "Today, we have to value the great game Thiago played. Also, how César Palacios performed when he came on, how Manuel Ángel came in later with that tackle he made, or Gonzalo. I think we have an academy that we need to value much more. Obviously, the best players in the world come here, but we have academy players of very high quality. The game they all played today is great news.”

“It’s been a long time since an academy player came up from Castilla and established themselves. The last one was Gonzalo, Asencio... and I think it’s always good news when an 18-year-old establishes himself in the first team and plays. Thiago is earning his minutes. It’s not about my trust; it’s about his football. Moreover, he aligns very well with what it means to be a Real Madrid player: in the way he plays, the work he puts in, and all that effort. I think he’s a player who embodies the Real Madrid brand.”

Q: On Mendy:

Arbeloa: “Ferland was returning after a long break and many months without competing. Obviously, we took a risk because we knew that playing 90 minutes after such a long time is not something I, as a coach, like or think is ideal. But given how the game unfolded, it was necessary. Ferland’s quality is evident. He’s a player who, since he arrived here, has shown that every time he’s on the pitch, it’s more likely that Madrid wins, and that says a lot. I’m very happy for him, for how he works, and for how he trains. He’s always a guy with a smile, and when you don’t play, it’s not easy. We need players like that, who push every day, who know how to wait for their opportunity, and who deliver when they get it.”

Q: The substitution of Güler:

Arbeloa: “I don’t know if there’s any coach who has given more minutes to Arda Güler than I have. I’d like to know; I have my doubts and think not. I believe I’ve been the coach who has trusted him the most since I arrived. He’s a very important player. If I brought on César (Palacios), it’s because I think he’s more accustomed to doing the role that Arda was doing. But I’m very happy with him. I’ve always said it: for how he works and the quality he has. Obviously, he has to keep pushing. Today, we all won.”

Q: Can this victory be a turning point?

Arbeloa: “Hopefully, it can be. For me, it’s a very important victory, if only because it changes how we approach Wednesday’s game, which is very tough. Above all, because it guides us a bit on the path we want to follow in every game. This is Real Madrid: fight until the end, believe and battle. Surely, we can do many things better, but the personality and character we showed today hopefully are a turning point, and from here, everything goes much better.”