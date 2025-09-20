Transcript: Xabi Alonso’s Post-Match Press Conference After Real Madrid Beat Espanyol in La Liga

Real Madrid put in a dominant performance, handing Espanyol their first loss of the season and maintaining their 100% start to the season. Goals from Eder Militao and Kylian Mbappe gave the home team a 2-0 win at the Bernabeu.

Xabi Alonso rotated the team again, making a few changes and some enforced ones. He did get to bring on Jude Bellingham and Eduardo Camavinga for a few minutes after their injuries.

Head coach Xabi Alonso spoke to the media after the win and expressed satisfaction with his team's performance. (per Real Madrid).

It was a solid victory rather than a brilliant one, but a good one. With control and without situations that stress us out like goals conceded or expulsions. They are not the most fun, but I like them. We controlled the game well in the second half and had chances to score the third. A victory to continue growing and to think about Tuesday's game against Levante. Xabi Alonso

Q: On Bellingham and Camavinga

Alonso: Bellingham is an attacking midfielder who can play alongside midfielders and forwards. He has impressive movement, and the more we use him, the better we'll play. Since we started in August, we've settled in, and now we have two more options after long-term injuries. It's very good news.

Q: Bellingham's compatibility with Arda Güler

Alonso: They can play in similar positions and together. They played together at the World Cup , and that's something I've been thinking about. They combine quite well. One with the pace and quality, and Arda to partner with. It's a very good opportunity to pair them with Fede, Tchouameni , and Ceballos , who had a good game in San Sebastian. The possibilities are opening up for me, given what it means for management.

Q: On Vini Jr.:

Alonso: He lacked the goal today. When he was playing his best, I substituted him and was able to wait a bit, but I thought bringing in freshmen was the best thing to do. He and Franco wanted to stay on, but there are still a lot of games left. He hit the post and it was a shame. I'm happy with both of their performances, and at certain times you need freshmen because the schedule is very demanding.

Q: The group's management:

Alonso: It's great that we have a chance. The more good decisions we make, the better we'll do, and the more bad ones we make, the worse we'll do. The season is very long. We're in the sixth game of the season, and we shouldn't draw any definitive conclusions.

Q: On Asencio's match

Alonso: What happened at the World Cup , not just to him but to the whole team, was important to put behind him because it was a different context. He's prepared and played a very serious match. We spoke this morning and he played very resolutely. It's very good news for the team and for him to finish with the good feeling he left with.

Q: On Mastantuono

Alonso: We need a player with width and the ability to link up. He has a lot of quality, and as long as he's performing, he'll play. I see him in good shape and I know he wants to score the first goal. Everything comes, and the more you push him, the longer it takes. With naturalness and doing the right things, goals and extraordinary things will come."

Q; On Mbappé

Alonso: He's played in a different role. He's played more as an attacking midfielder, and we've talked about what we needed, both on and off the ball. His height has facilitated the great transitions he's made. He understands football very well, and if you explain things to him, he'll do them. He's done very well, and it's a different role from a different position as a second striker.