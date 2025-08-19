Transcript: Xabi Alonso’s Post-Match Press Conference Following Real Madrid’s La Liga Win

Real Madrid got their 2025-26 La Liga campaign off to a winning start, beating Osasuna 1-0 at the Santiago Bernabeu. Kylian Mbappe scored from the spot early in the second half to give Xabi Alonso's side all three points.

It wasn't a vintage performance from Los Blancos, despite dominating the ball. However, the goal was three points, and the team did enough and deserved them.

IMAGO / Alterphotos

Alonso spoke to the media after his first la Liga win as Real Madrid head coach (via Real Madrid).

There were good things and things we need to improve. After two weeks of preseason, there's still a long way to go. I think we were organized, but we lacked a bit of freshness in the final third. Against a low block, we struggled a bit to create clear chances or harass them. I'm sure that with the good things and the bad, we'll improve and get into rhythm. We have two more games until the break and we're in that fine-tuning phase. A win obviously gives you the peace of mind to continue. Xabi Alonso

Q: On the new players

Alonso: I've seen that they haven't been burdened by the shirt or by stepping foot at the Bernabéu . All four of them performed well, although not spectacular. But they were serious, didn't make mistakes, weren't nervous, and were well integrated into the team. Those who started and Mastantuono , who came on in the second half, brought energy. That combination has been good with those who were already there. After two weeks, it's the first day, and now we have to prepare for the next one. As a first impression, I'm left with many positive things. I'm very happy to be returning to this new Bernabéu. From the sound of it, you're anticipating what you can do here, and it's very exciting.

Q: Has Osasuna been too tactically demanding?

Alonso: Osasuna played their game, and it was difficult to find space. In some plays, we got to the byline, especially on the left side with Vini Jr. and Carreras , but we couldn't connect that final pass. At least they didn't force us through; we were able to play a lot in the opposition's half. We lacked a bit more creativity in that final third. It's the adaptation phase and the phases we have to continue improving.

Q: On Franco Mastantuono

Alonso: I already saw that he could contribute, and he's had some good minutes. He hasn't been able to train with us, but he's been preparing. He was really looking forward to it, and sometimes the emotional aspect outweighs the hard work. He's had a good impact, and it's good news that he's made his debut.

Q: On Arda Güler's Performance:

Alonso: Since we've been here, Arda Güler has been making strides. Not only his quality, which was already evident, but also his understanding of the position: his ability to provide stability, his ability to control, and his ability to engage. In the first half, he allowed us to continue attacking. We have to keep pushing him and investing in minutes to make him an important player. He's achieving that, and I'm happy for him.

Q: On Rodrygo's role

Alonso: Nothing's happening. The Club World Cup was a different context because of the competition. Today is just a game, we can put the rest behind us. What counts is this season, and of course I'm counting on Rodrygo . It's just a game; we shouldn't read too far into the future. If he gets those minutes in three months, I'll be able to give you a more certain answer. Today was a matter of circumstances during the game and my decisions.

Q: Mbappé and the number 10

Alonso: I think Mbappé , after last year and doing so many good things, wants more. I don't know if it's because of the number or his ambition to win, but you feel he wants to perform better individually and collectively. He wants to inspire those around him. If that helps with the number, then fantastic. You can feel that desire every day, and today he created these different plays that are decisive.

Q: Preparation against a low block

Alonso: We haven't had much time to prepare for this. We expected Osasuna to be a little taller based on what we'd seen in their preseason. Against a low block, we haven't been able to train much these past two weeks. We can have profiles for these situations. People who can stay more in the box and attack from the outside. You have to know how to focus, when the one we had prepared comes out, or take risks. These are situations we're going to face, and we have to prepare more. Up until now, we haven't had time.

Q: On Huijsen and Militão, a center-back pairing

Alonso: There's no one fixed here. Whoever deserves to play, plays. We have other center-backs like Rüdiger , Asencio , and Alaba , who's improving every day. I'm very happy with Militão after his injury. He'd already been feeling good since preseason, and today he played a very solid game. That's very good news.

Q: On Carvajal's importance

Alonso: Not just in football, but also mentally. He's the captain, he carries a lot of momentum. He's got a lot of experience here at the Bernabéu , in European competition, and in La Liga . He knows what it takes to win, and transmitting that will be key. Carvajal is already there.