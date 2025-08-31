Transcript: Xabi Alonso’s Post-Match Press Conference Following Real Madrid’s La Liga Win Over Mallorca

Real Madrid made it nine points from a possible nine, beating Mallorca 2-1 at the Santiago Bernabeu. After falling behind, Los Blancos scored two quick goals before halftime, securing the win with a solid performance that saw three goals ruled out by VAR.

Arda Guler and Vinicius Jr scored, with the latter having an excellent game. Kylian Mbappe saw his goal-scoring streak in La Liga halted, but had two ruled out for marginal offside calls. Xabi Alonso was asked about all three players during the post-game press conference.

We're obviously better than we were at the start. In terms of how we feel, results are important to confirm that we're on the right track and working in the right way. After the break, the Champions League awaits and we have to keep improving things. Starting with 9 out of 9 points is good, and we're pleased. Xabi Alonso

Q: On Arda Güler’s ruled out goal

Alonso: The fourth official said it had to be an immediate action, but the referee interpreted it differently. 3-1 would have given us more peace of mind. It was tight until the end. He's the one in charge, and that's how it turned out today.

Q: The performances by Vini Jr. and Rodrygo

Alonso: Vini Jr. made a good contribution and played better than he did at home against Osasuna. The goal was important. I'm happy with his performance. Rodrygo also had a good performance. The three substitutions gave us confidence because we were losing control of the game. We need that, for people to be ready to contribute.

Q: The international break

Alonso: I'd like to keep them close, but my wish is in vain. We knew that in these first three matches, it was important to compete in order to evolve and define the path we want to take. Now there's a break, and then a set of Champions League matches. There are good things and things to correct, which we will do.

Q: On Kylian Mbappe

Alonso: I'm not worried at all that he hasn't scored because he'll continue to score. He's been very close to doing so and his attitude has been very good. He was just a few millimetres offside, but I'm sure he'll score in the next few matches.

He's always a threat to the opposition and creates lots of chances. His offside issues can be improved thanks to his excellent ability to lose his marker and finish. I'm not too concerned that he didn't score today. He scored against Osasuna and scored twice in Oviedo.

Q: On Carreras’ fine performance

Alonso: I had been following him and was very pleased that he joined us. He already knows the club a bit and I expected him to adapt well, but he has been extraordinary. He does almost everything right, he's very focused throughout the match and he's a very good addition for the present and the future.

Q: On Fran García

Alonso: I've spoken to him. He's ready, and although he, Asencio and Alaba haven't played, these are difficult decisions. He's very professional in training and I'm confident that when we need him, he'll be there.

Q: The goal awarded to Atlético at Mendizorroza

Alonso: I was surprised by what happened in Vitoria. These are mistakes that shouldn't happen, and we need to improve in terms of the overuse and correct use of VAR. We don't need to re-referee everything, and when it is used, it must be done correctly.