Transcript: Xabi Alonso’s Post-Match Press Conference Following Real Madrid’s UCL Win Over Marseille

Real Madrid got their Champions League off to a winning start in a game full of talking points. Los Blancos beat French side Marseille 2-1 thanks to two Kylian Mbappe penalties after going 1-0 down to a Timothy Weah strike.

Xabi Alonso was happy with his team's performance for the most part, despite being down to 10 men when Dani Carvajal was sent off in the second half. He replaced Trent Alexander-Arnold, who went off injured in the opening minutes of the game. The coach was not happy with the veteran over the incident that saw him red carded.

Xabi Alonso spoke to the media after the his first win in the Champions League as the head coach of Los Blancos. (per Real Madrid).

The first half hour was fantastic. I liked the tempo and pressure against a team with very well-rehearsed moves. We lacked the ability to convert our chances to finish off our good work. The goalkeepers had their moments. Courtois and Rulli made their saves. Everything happened in a lively match that the fans enjoyed. We're happy with the three points. Xabi Alonso

Q: On Trent’s injury

Alonso: Camavinga and Bellingham are now much better and will be available to play on Saturday. We're going to wait a bit with Trent because it might not be as bad as it seems. Asencio came on nicely and we have to be creative to find solutions. We have options and flexible players who can play different roles in both defence and midfield. We now have to think about what's best.

Q: On Arda Güler and Mastantuono

Alonso: Arda started very well and then went through a phase where he dribbled too much and lost the ball. He's still developing. I'm also pleased with Franco. It'll be similar with him. He'll continue to improve because it's a big leap and he has to keep adapting. He's on the right track.

Q: On not starting Vini Jr.

Alonso: We're at a demanding point in the calendar and we need everyone. Everyone will get their moment, and the important thing is that everyone feels prepared and important, because they are, and they will be throughout the season.

Now is not the time to say whether there have been private conversations. They stay in the dressing room. No one should feel offended about not playing. We need everyone. The changes are having a very positive impact this season and it's not a question of the starters being the important ones. Football doesn't work that way.

Q: The second change

Alonso: We only had two windows left, and I knew that Vini Jr. was going to come on, so I didn't want to waste a window. I didn't want to run out of windows in case something happened. That's why.

Q: When will we see the Real Madrid he wants?

Alonso: It's a process. It's very difficult to set a date, but we're improving and making progress. The players are getting a feel for the game and realise they can compete. I really liked the first half hour, and we must learn even from the negative aspects. We're struggling to maintain consistency. Today was a tough match against a difficult side. We're on the right track, and I'm sure we'll be even better in three or four months' time.

IMAGO / SOPA Images

Q: How he experiences matches from the bench

Alonso: I'm active. I live the match. I like what I see and I always try to help the players. I experience every match as if it were my last; that's just the way I am. Today was nothing unusual.

Q: On the second penalty

Alonso: I didn’t see it, but today it went our way.