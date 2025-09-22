Transcript: Xabi Alonso’s Pre-Match Press Conference Ahead of Levante vs Real Madrid in La Liga

Real Madrid are back in La Liga action as they face Levante on September 23, the first time they face each other since 2022. Los Blancos are on a good run, unbeaten in their first five league games, and the only team with a 100% record.

Xabi Alonso is aware that Levante poses a threat in their home stadium, following their last two results and their unfortunate loss against Barcelona. The Sanish head coach also answered a question on the Ballon d'Or Ceremony.

Alonso spoke to the media ahead of the La Liga game against Levante. Read on to know what he said (via Real Madrid).

Any away game is difficult, and Levante is playing well, not only in the thrashing of Girona but also against Betis and Barcelona. They have a great coach, a very competitive one, and I'm sure we'll have to do a lot of things well tomorrow: play with quality, with rhythm, with concentration, and be prepared to do what we have to do and work hard for the game. Xabi Alonso

Q: On the Ballon d'Or:

Alonso: We'll see what happens. I watch a lot of football, but I'm not on the jury and I don't have to vote. We'll see who wins after the ceremony. I haven't given it much thought; I'm thinking about Levante.

Q: The anger of substituted players

Alonso: I've been a player, and being substituted isn't the most pleasant moment either. I take it normally and naturally. We talk about things. I like being close to the players and talking about how they felt after the game. I don't make a big deal out of a small thing.

Q: Praise for Carreras

Alonso: I was optimistic because I'd been following him for a while, but his personality and competitiveness have pleasantly surprised me. He makes very few mistakes, is very focused, and has great technical and tactical quality. He's very complete. The instant impact he's had is surprising. We also have Fran , Alaba , and Mendy who can play in that position, but his performances have been excellent so far.

Q: Vini Jr.

Alonso: After the game, I spoke with the players, and they were all happy. They felt good and were eager to continue improving. We need to be a team player and have a collective spirit to face the challenges we face. Everyone understands the role we want for the team, and everyone is contributing.

Q: On Bellingham and Camavinga:

Alonso: They could start tomorrow. Anyone who's in the squad can start. They've trained and played more and are in better condition.

Q: An unbeatable start

Alonso: We have to keep going and be realistic about the phase we're in. We're still building, although the results help give us confidence that the path is going well. There are no secrets. The team has to play as a team so everyone benefits. That's going to be one of the keys to the season.

Q: Which attacking trident do you like the most?

Alonso: It's a very complicated question to answer. I'd be in trouble. We need them all, and I'm happy. We can do even better. In the final third of attack, we have to evolve and continue to want to do different things. But there's a foundation that's being built, and that foundation will be solid for the rest of the season, and everyone is doing well. Some could score a few more goals than they have, and others are waiting for their first, but they're eager.

Q: On Shots and Possession

Alonso: The other day we had possession, but we struggled to generate more in the final third. We've talked and tried to correct what we can do. Levante can come and press you and have their forwards in good form and have wide players who integrate well. You have to prepare for every phase of the match. The interpretation can be different.

Q: What does Vini Jr. have to do?

Alonso: I'm happy with what he's doing. We're just starting the season. He has to continue being important; there's still a lot left.

Q: On Camavinga:

Alonso: I'm excited because he's been available with us for a short time. I know him from meeting him, but I'm looking forward to being with him. I think he has enormous potential and a lot of qualities. Within the team project, there are individual projects, and he's one of them. What he's done so far is important, but he still has a long way to go. He has desire, he has good will. Individually, he has very different qualities. From the number 6, with leadership, he can put himself in the front line. He's not static, he's dynamic.

Q: On whether or not to attend the Ballon d'Or gala

Alonso: Tomorrow we have a match against Levante. It's a La Liga match , and this year we're aiming for a lot of points, and every match is very important. That's not my focus. Zero.

Q: Tomorrow's match schedule:

Alonso: I don't think it's the first or last time we play at that time. In the Champions League, we already played at 9 p.m. I don't have much more to say.

Q: Yellow cards received

Alonso: Data is data.

Q: On Carreras, Tchouameni, and Mbappé's playing time:

Alonso: They're important players, and we've only played five league games . There will be a time for everything, and they'll be included in the rotation. I don't know when yet. We have to distribute the load. Many of them are with the national teams. We'll see with more time.