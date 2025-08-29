Transcript: Xabi Alonso’s Pre-Match Press Conference Ahead of Real Madrid vs Mallorca in La Liga

Real Madrid face Mallorca in La Liga on August 30, the final game before the first international break of the season. The task, making it three wins from three, which would be the perfect start to trying to claim their title back from rivals Barcelona.

Xabi Alonso was asked numerous questions about his team in the press conference. He also addressed the news about Dani Ceballos and the Champions League draw.

💬 @XabiAlonso 💬

📺 Press conference ➡️ RM Play — Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) August 29, 2025

Alonso spoke to the media ahead of the La Liga game against Mallorca. Read on to know what he said (via Real Madrid).

We want to finish this first block of three matches, almost the last phase of our preparation, by improving. 'We took a step forward against Oviedo and we want to take another one against Mallorca, by competing, winning and performing well at home. We want people to like the team, and for us to like it too, so that we can end on a high note before the [international] break. Xabi Alonso

Q: Racism incidents

Alonso: Wherever we go, we expect to have a competitive atmosphere and to be able to respond to the circumstances. There are always unpleasant episodes at some grounds. When there are racist attitudes, the competent bodies have to step in, but we have to focus on the job on the pitch, which is the most important thing.

Q: Champions League draw

Alonso: The group is demanding, but also motivating because of the opposition. Travelling to Kazakhstan is a bit of a special condition. We'll have to see where we fit into the competition. It's something exceptional. We'll have to make the best logistical arrangements possible.

IMAGO / Alberto Gardin

Q: On Dani Ceballos

Alonso: I spoke to him. Nothing has changed. He's stayed here and he's just another member of the squad. I'm glad he's here. The details of what has happened are best left to him, but it looks like the decision is final. He'll continue to have the same role he was going to have. It doesn't change my view of him.

Q: On Fede Valverde

Alonso: He's looking very good, he's a crucial player for us on a day-to-day basis because of his leadership, which he shows on the pitch, because of the way he inspires those around him.He's doing really well. Both the initial contact at the Club World Cup was good and now he's still doing well. He can adapt to any kind of game and he’s adapting well. We've only had a short time, but I'm very pleased with him.

Q: On Vinicius Jr.

Alonso: I'm very happy with Vini Jr. I said it the other day after the game against Oviedo. He showed he could have a good impact from the bench. What I want is for him to have a fantastic season. We're just starting, everyone is important, and for everything he's done for Madrid and for everything we want him to do this season, he's going to be a crucial player.

IMAGO / Alberto Gardin

Q: On replacing Vinicius Jr.

Alonso: Our dressing room has 25 players from the first team and some who have come from the Castilla team. The most important thing is the feeling of the team, that everyone feels that they are there to contribute, that they will have their moment. To be able to contribute from another place when it's not your turn. That cohesion, and believing in it, is really fundamental. When there is that cohesion and team spirit, it's very important. Everyone is a crucial part of it. Within that group, Vini Jr. is important, Valverde is important, and Courtois is important. They're all very relevant.

Q: Plans for Eduardo Camavinga

Alonso: I'm looking forward to having him back. I've been close to him, but not with the type of continuity that he would've liked and that I want. But he's going to bring us a lot, because he has a lot of qualities of a modern football player. He's dynamic, with good quality. He's going to have his place. And you can see that he is very much loved by his teammates. Within the dynamic of the dressing room and the group, he brings a lot of cohesion between the different players and that's also important.

Q: On Dean Huijsen

Alonso: Everyone has to do everything. It's pretty clear that he gives us some very important things. That pause from the defensive back line, knowing how to find the intermediate and long pass; he has this great quality. That's why he's an important and strategic signing for the club. Then we have to complement the pieces. The better we link the different lines, the more balance we'll have, and that will help us to be more stable in our performance. Huijsen and how we link the next one up with Dean, for me that's going to be very important. If we want him to play with the back line we'll be missing out on the midfield, where he has to be involved as well.

☀️⚽️☑️🌱

🆕 Inside Training 👉 RM Play — Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) August 28, 2025

Q: On Rodrygo's position

Alonso: He's done it in different positions. I remember seeing him at 9 and 10 as well. Last year, he played on the right. But I think it's a very good position for him on the outside left, playing together, looking for one-on-ones, giving continuity to the game. After a few games where he had not played too much, it was important for him to feel part of the team's dynamic; that's good news.

Q: Madridistas in the Spain squad

Alonso: Things go in periods. Luis de la Fuente decides which players to call up and I respect that. Hopefully, in the future, we can bring in more players, because it'll be good for us and for the national team as well. I'm glad that Carvajal is back in the national team squad.

Q: Is the squad closed?

Alonso: Probably, but I don't want to get caught out before it closes. We’re always on the lookout, but let's wait and see. It looks like it.

Q: Thiago Pitarch

Alonso: I didn't know him too well. When he started training with us I liked him virtually from the first day. He has a lot of dynamism, very good energy, he knows how to play between the lines. In the training game against Leganés, he came on and did very well in the second line and scored. He'd already done this with Castilla in pre-season. He's helping us now that Bellingham and Camavinga are missing in training. Knowing that we can use those players from Castilla in training is helping us. And Thiago has a very good attitude too, like many of the lads who come from “La Fábrica”. He'll be called up again.