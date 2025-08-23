Transcript: Xabi Alonso’s Pre-Match Press Conference Ahead of Real Oviedo vs Real Madrid in La Liga

Real Madrid started the 2025-26 La Liga campaign with three points, beating Osasuna 1-0. Next up is a trip to face the newly promoted Real Oviedo, a side that lost their opening game of the season.

Head coach Xabi Alonso spoke to the media ahead of the game, and was asked about Vinicius Jr., Franco Mastantuono, Santi Cazorla, and other game-related questions.

🗣️ @XabiAlonso 🗣️

📺 Press conference ➡️ RM Play — Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) August 23, 2025

Alonso spoke to the media ahead of his first La Liga game in charge of Los Blancos. Read on to know what he said (via Real Madrid).

After starting the other day at home, the feeling and continuing to grow away from home will be very important. We want to be competitive and perform well wherever we play. It will be the third week since we started, but we're excited for tomorrow's game. Xabi Alonso

Q: Mastantuono's debut:

Alonso: I saw him doing well. He had a good impact and good energy. Since he's in the squad, he has a chance, like everyone else, of playing tomorrow.

Q: On Santi Cazorla

Alonso: I haven't spoken to him. After the other day's game, I've been preparing for tomorrow's. I've been focusing on us more than thinking about social issues. I have spectacular memories, not only as a player but as a teammate. At Euro 2008, everyone who came made a great locker room. Now he has a different role, but he's very respected. Football-wise, he's an exceptional player. I remember very well the first impression we had when he came, and it was spectacular. I'm very happy for him, for what he's done, that he's back home, and enjoying the fact that he's a key player in Oviedo. I'll talk to him tomorrow.

IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Q: Vini Jr.'s stats:

Alonso: I said the other day that the World Cup is a bit different. For me, the season started with the last game against Osasuna ; we've only played one game, so stats have to be taken with a grain of salt. All the players are important; I count on all of them, and from the moment we make the squad to the moment we choose the starting lineup, anyone can be important to the team.

Q: The layout of the pitches in training:

Alonso: These are the pitches where we normally train for tactical work, line work, with and without the ball. They give us direction and references, and they're things we've been using since I started coaching when it comes to working on concepts and ideas, and they help us. We can't do it in competition, but we can in everyday life. I've always done it that way, and here too.

Q: Why didn't Rodrygo play?

Alonso: For me, the season and my time in the club have only just begun. The Club World Cup was a different context; I knew the squad was going to be different from the one we were building, and we're only one game in. All the decisions regarding the game, the starting lineup, are mine, and I'm the one who weighs them with the coaching staff. We think about what's best for each game. I do talk to a lot of players, and I've spoken with Rodrygo too.

Q: How do you see Vini Jr.?

Alonso: I think he's doing well. We've only been here a short time this season, just a week preparing for the game against Osasuna and these few days preparing for the Oviedo game, and it's only been a short time. I think he's doing well, and we're just getting started. Everyone is really excited; we know how important this year is, although every season is important at Madrid . There's a lot of desire to have a good year; everyone is very willing, and that's fundamental.

Q: Set pieces:

Alonso: We haven't been able to work too hard yet, but there are players who have a lot of quality. Arda takes shots very well, Trent too. Mastantouno also takes good shots from both corners and free kicks; Kylian also took some last year. We haven't been able to work on it because there are still things missing. We do have plenty of options.

Q: Is the squad complete?

Alonso: I'm happy with the squad we have, but you always have to be prepared. I don't know what's going to happen, but I'm happy with the squad.

Q: Mastantuono's position

Alonso: I think he can play both in the back line and as an attacking midfielder. Yes, at River he played a lot as a number ten, a bit more as an attacking midfielder or an attacking midfielder, and he gradually settled into a winger position. I think he has the quality to play in both; a bit more in the middle or a bit more in the back line. He has that mobility and ability to link up with those around him. He's a player who likes to link up; he doesn't just make his own individual plays. He likes to connect with those around him. From what position, a little higher or lower, he can do it, not as a double pivot. We're thinking a little higher.

Q: Bellingham and the playing system

Alonso: "I think it's a system that Jude can fit into quite well . You have to adapt. If I think we won't have injured players again throughout the year, I'd be a bit naive. We're going to have to live with injuries, like we have now with Jude, Camavinga , Endrick and Mendy . They're going to happen in the future. We can't just think about fixed players; there's no one who's going to play every minute. Everyone is going to rotate, and there will be minutes for all the players, everyone will have their role. Then, more or less, they will be distributed.

Q: The chants for Mastantuono at the Bernabéu

Alonso: I'm focusing on the player and Franco looks good. He's training well and is integrating very well with his teammates. It seems as if he's been here longer than he actually has, and I see him with a smile more than any concern.

Q: The importance of Mbappé

Alonso: I try to help him, I try to get the team to help him, I try to help him win games and make him feel comfortable. This is about the team, and Kylian is a fundamental part of the team, because of his weight and the influence he has on the rest. As they improve and find their feet, it will be one of the keys to the season, allowing us to play as a team, with the very good players we have, but above all, that will be our strength.

Q: His playing systems

Alonso: Of course I've talked about it. We talk a lot about the game and how we can improve in just a few games. With little information, we have to analyze better and see a little more about what we can do. I do think there are profiles for playing with different systems, having a clear idea and knowing why we want to do things. We already used the three-center system to see what flavor it left, and we can have that flexibility because some players have already played in other systems and can understand it well."

IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Q: Preparation regarding Barcelona

Alonso: I'm not worried about anything. I'm worried about our level and how we're doing. We're going to get better with each week, we're going to improve and grow as a team with each game, and that's what worries me.