Transcript: Xabi Alonso’s Pre-Match Press Conference Ahead of Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid in La Liga

Real Madrid are back in action, looking to keep their 100% record going in La Liga. They face winless Real Sociedad in San Sebastián, with the home team looking to kick-start their season after two draws and a loss.

Xabi Alonso has had more first-team players training than he usually sees during the international break, which likely has helped with preparation for the game. He does have injury concerns to deal with, so he has some decisions to make ahead of the game.

Alonso spoke to the media ahead of the La Liga game against Mallorca. Read on to know what he said (via Real Madrid).

Going to Anoeta is always a tough away day, against great opposition. Everyone's come back okay, we haven't got any injuries or discomfort, so I expect them all to train. We're keen to get back playing tomorrow after the international break. We're in good shape ahead of the next fixture - we've got games every three days now and we need everyone pulling in the same direction. Xabi Alonso

Q: On Jude Bellingham

Alonso: I'd like to be optimistic, I hope to see him back before October. He's started doing a little bit with the group - no contact yet because we have to look after him so his shoulder heals properly. Jude has really worked on his recovery, he's feeling good. He won't be available tomorrow but we'll see if he can start making progress from next week and return to full training. When we're all happy, especially him, then we'll be thrilled to have him back.

IMAGO / AOP.Press

Q: On the international break

Alonso: It's been positive. The most important thing is to get everyone back healthy, we've not had any problems and they've all come back on time. Today will be our final training session. We've had more players away than we tend to at the club, but we're leaving that behind now and focusing on the next block of fixtures. We want to keep up our good form, continue growing, and we're still in a phase of improvement and consolidation. That starts at Anoeta, which is always a tough trip and a special match.

Q: Can Vini, Rodrygo and Mbappé all start?

Alonso: Yes, they can. They played a lot last year and they can do the same now, depending on the game and the other players available. It's not something I've ruled out, we've only played three games. Often we look to draw definitive conclusions from very short periods of time and I think we should take things a bit easier. We'll assess things in due course.

Q: On Refereeing explanations

Alonso: I don't think it's a bad thing, there may be things you agree with more, and others you're not convinced with. I think explaining situations is a positive and I hope, although I'm not certain, that it will lead to fewer mistakes. We have to accept that mistakes will happen, and try and contribute in the best possible manner.

Q: Mastantuono and the U20 World Cup

Alonso: If it's up to us, he'll be staying here.

Q: On Camavinga and Mendy's fitness

Alonso: Eduardo is on a similar timeline to Jude, he's back training with the group. If there aren't any set-backs, he'll be available for the squad soon. He's been given the all-clear from the medical team. Ferland is a bit further away. It was a bit of a more complex injury, he's a few weeks away yet.

Q: On Adaptation

Alonso: We're still in the assimilation phase. There is still a long way to go, and we need more matches, or a better run of games, because we want to be able to change things around. We're looking better physically after what was a short time to prepare, and now things are more back to normal, with games every three days. We need fresh legs, guys who can come in and contribute at any moment. We're getting players back and we don't have too many injuries now, so we're in a good position to head into the next run of games.

Q: Mbappé and his leadership

Alonso: Kylian is in a great place, both in a footballing sense and personally. I think, following his first season at Madrid, he's hungry for another year. You see how he's relishing his role on a daily basis, and he's not the only one. That responsibility has to be shared if we want to forge that strong base in the dressing room, on which to build to where we want to get to. We've only played three games and we have to gradually lay the foundations for how we want to compete, how we want to work day to day, and to keep developing as a team. Kylian is a key part of that, he was decisive for France again and we need him.

IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Q: Planning in blocks of time

Alonso: They're getting used to it. In this opening stage of the season, particularly between the international breaks, you have to set short-term goals in order to get to where you want to be in good conditions - that means, being in a strong position in April or May, and we don't want to lose sight of that. It's a way of approaching it, and organising it in our minds, setting our objectives.

Q: On three at the back

Alonso: The Club World Cup was a little different to what we're seeing now. It was about taking a game plan, rather than establishing key concepts about how we want to play. More than having three at the back, it was about having a central midfielder who could drop in a play at centre-back, and that's something I think we could use again. We've got five centre-backs here: David (Alaba), Toni (Rüdiger), Militão, Raúl (Asencio), Dean (Huijsen) and Aurelien (Tchouameni), who can play there. We can do it, thanks to the quality of player we have. We can't draw conclusive conclusions from these three games, there's still a lot to consider in terms of building a game plan and playing with that system, or that approach.

Q: Seven games to come

Alonso: Every game is vitally important, every point could have a decisive impact in the long term. Next up is Anoeta, then we host Marseille. Every game is different.

Q: Are you approaching this run of games as your first test as madridista coach?

Alonso: I don't think so. We know every game is of vital importance, both in LaLiga and the Champions League. They are all points that could make a difference in the long run and that's why we have to address every game with the importance it deserves, understanding how to approach it. That determines our preparations, every game is decisive.

Q: How do you plan to manage Trent and Carvajal?

Alonso: Fortunately, we have healthy competition within the squad. That's good for the team and the players. They have to be pushed to give their best. You know there is strong competition, you see teammates who are ready to play. So far, Trent and Carvajal have both had an impact in other positions as well, whether that be at centre-back or out wide. I think it's a really healthy thing for the day-to-day in the squad, so nobody feels disconnected. Whoever deserves it the most will play. That will be the case throughout the year.

Q: How are Vini Jr., Rodrygo and Militão from a fitness perspective after not travelling with Brazil? When will Endrick be back?

Alonso: Vini Jr. missed out through suspension in the first game. Militão is coming back from a long-term injury and couldn't play too much, but when he plays he's at the very top level. And Rodrygo is getting better all the time. Endrick's not far away either. I don't think it'll be too common to have all four of them staying behind. If it happens, they'll all be very welcome here, but I expect Carlo (Ancelotti) will call them up under normal circumstances.